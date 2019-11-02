As October gives way to November, the season of autumn is unequivocally here. Our immune systems are challenged by cold, wet weather.
Given how dark the mornings can seem halfway between equinox and solstice, our bodies may feel tired or seem reluctant to get up.
While flu shots and other protections from germs and viruses are doled out, kids everywhere are experiencing allergic reactions to school itself: it seems they would rather be home, warm in their beds.
A good night’s sleep is one obvious antidote for this cooling, graying time of year. It’s important to include exercise in your regimen, too, although I confess this has been hard for me to do consistently.
Good gear and company can make it easier to get out, regardless of the weather. Making preparations like moving firewood closer to the porch allows me a shorter trip to the woodpile, and it allows me to season more wood for next spring and winter’s woodstove fires. Raking leaves and putting the yard and garden in order is important, too, but somehow less appealing than stacking wood or going for a walk.
Although I may reflect more on gratitude near the end of the month, I can’t help but count blessings and give thanks. For one thing, I’m sick at the moment, which makes me grateful for general health and vigor. I’m grateful for a warm, safe home where my family can rest and recuperate. I’m appreciative of meaningful work, and ways in which co-workers and outside consultants strive to make our community’s food co-op a positive place to shop. And I’m appreciative of many folks in our city and county who work as volunteers or paid professionals to construct buildings, improve roads and infrastructure, and deliver other goods and services.
If October blurred for you as much it did for me, I encourage you to reflect back and conjure up good memories. Just last week we joined friends from church for a monthly gathering and meal. With six kids running around outside and eight adults enjoying conversation and fellowship, it seemed like a moment that was memorable for everyone.
Besides delicious, nourishing food and good conversation, there was even a hootenanny by the fire ring. As kids licked s’mores off their fingertips and the stars grew in brilliance, adults sang along as best they could remember, including this one: “Clouds so swift/ Rains won’t lift/ Gate won’t close/ Railings froze/ Get your mind off wintertime/ You ain’t going nowhere.”
Because Dylan’s lyricism oscillates between penetrating observations and playful nonsense rhymes, I choose this song as a seasonal theme song of sorts. Somehow the spirit of the song is fitting, at a time of year when I am thinking about slowing down, while also gathering energy for the demands of holidays and potentially challenging weather. I’m grateful we are not planning much travel at the moment, though I realize we may be restless and dream of warmer places soon enough. For now, I am content to “fly down in the easy chair.”
