RESTON, Va. — The RV industry had its best February ever.
The RV Industry Association reported Thursday its survey of manufacturers found total RV shipments ended the month with 48,286 units, an increase of 30.1% compared to the 37,113 units shipped during February 2020, making the month the best February on record.
“As people begin to think about their spring and summer vacations, RV trips continue to be the preferred way to travel for millions of Americans,” said RV Industry Association president and CEO Craig Kirby. “As evident in this month’s record shipment report, RV manufacturers and suppliers are committed to meeting the demand from new consumers as well as those looking to upgrade their existing RVs. According to the report, the industry remains on track to build more RVs in 2021 than in any previous year.”
Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, finished the month up 31.1% against last February with 43,482 wholesale shipments. Motorhomes ended the month up 21.8% compared to February 2020 with 4,804 units.
Park Model RVs ended the month up 18.8% compared to February 2020 with 380 wholesale shipments.
Devin Puckett, a sales representative with Wana RV Center in Shipshewana, reported similarly good news on his end Thursday, noting that sales during the first part of 2021 have been some of the best in memory for the local dealership.
“February was very impressive,” Puckett said. “We keep track of our sales every year by the month, and we definitely broke some records to start the year off.”
Tom Alexander, business manager at International RV LLC in Elkhart, agreed.
“With COVID, after everybody kind of came out of quarantine and whatnot, RV sales just went through the roof. And it wasn’t just February. I mean, I’ve been doing this for 13 years, and January and February were the best months I’ve ever seen,” Alexander said of the boom. “And it’s continued into March, and it’s going to be the same for April. So, I don’t see it slowing down anytime soon.”
Sales have been so good, in fact, that RV dealerships from coast to coast are facing unit shortages due to the increased demand, Puckett explained, noting that one of the biggest issues he’s seeing when it comes to lack of supply is a shortage of the raw materials needed to construct the RVs.
“With the coronavirus, we’ve seen shortages in the factories. It’s wood, steel, glass, all that stuff. So, what we’ve seen is an increase in demand, but the supply chain has slowed down because of those shortages,” Puckett said. “So, essentially what we’re seeing is a large influx of orders coming in versus people actually coming to our lot to buy. There’s really not a lot left on our lot, for example. There’s only around 30 trailers, when three or four months ago we probably had 100 on the lot for sale.
“So, what we’ve seen is a large influx of orders come in, which is what we saw last year. It has just continued to rise from probably last April on,” he added of the situation. “So, it’s definitely been different for us, and I can imagine a bunch of other dealers as well, which is good. It’s still a sale. It’s a longer-term sale than we’re used to, but we’re prepared for this, and we’ve been doing this for a while now. Ordering is nothing new to us. It’s just something we’re getting used to now.”
Alexander is seeing similar issues with supply on his end due to the high demand.
“The main issue we have now is that we can’t get units. That’s our biggest issue right now, because everybody around the country is busy,” Alexander said. “I mean, one week they’ll be short on air conditioners, the next week they’ll be short on insulation, and this week we heard they’re actually having trouble getting the actual frames. So, we’re so busy, there’s just a big shortage right now.”
And according to Puckett, he doesn’t see that demand slowing any time soon. In fact, he anticipates demand will only increase as the country heads into the summer camping season.
“People are starting to get the idea that prices are going to keep going up, too, as well as wait times. For example, people who are ordering now are looking at trailers coming in around July, so a 17- or 18-week turnaround. So, that’s going to drive the demand up, too,” Puckett said. “If you want to camp this summer, you’re going to have to order within the next month, by the end of March, early April. And we’re probably going to see price increases continue throughout the industry, just because of the supply shortages and the raw materials that are going into the campers. So, it’s definitely driving sales.”
According to Puckett, a major driver of the record sales experienced within the RV industry over the past year is the fact that RVs can provide individuals and families with a travel option that does not include the risk of getting on a plane or train packed with people who could potentially expose them to the virus.
Asked if he’s concerned about how the recent ramp-up in COVID-19 vaccine availability in the U.S. might impact RV sales moving forward, Puckett said if there is going to be a slowdown, it likely won’t happen until at least late 2021. And by then, given the craziness of the current sales environment, he said the industry might very well need a bit of a slowdown in order to catch its breath.
“I was very young when 9-11 happened, but a lot of the people I work with say what we’re experiencing now is kind of like 9-11. You had people scared to travel by plane, so you saw a large influx of people wanting to buy campers. And that scare, it took a while before people were comfortable again,” Puckett said. “With COVID, we’re kind of seeing the same thing, but it’s more of a health scare this time versus a terrorist scare. So, I think we will continue to see a decent amount of buyers.
“I mean, it can’t just go up forever. It’s going to have to come back down a little bit,” he added of the boom. “So, I’m predicting we’ll continue to see a large drive in demand, and then after the season’s over, and summer starts to wind down, we’ll probably see a little bit of a slowdown. And that I think will actually be a good thing not just for the RV industry to kind of catch up, but it allows us to kind of relax a bit, too. Because honestly, this has been one of the craziest selling seasons that we’ve ever seen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.