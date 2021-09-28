RESTON, Va. — The RV industry had a record August, according to the RV Industry Association.
In a news release Tuesday, the RVIA, said a survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 52,819 units, an increase of 33.8% compared to the 39,489 units shipped during August 2020. The 52,819 shipments recorded last month set a new record for August and is the second most units to be shipped in any single month, behind only March 2021.
A new record was also set for Class B motorhomes (camper vans), which saw 1,442 units shipped in August, a 29% increase over the previous record, also set in March 2021. Class B motorhomes have been growing in popularity, posting significant monthly increases for 16 straight months, the association stated.
“The RV industry has set a new monthly shipment record for 10 straight months as RV manufacturers and suppliers work together to meet the sustained demand from RV consumers,” said RV Industry Association President and CEO Craig Kirby. “The substantial interest in Class B motorhomes reflects the younger, first-time buyers who are a big part of the surge in RV sales.”
Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month up 34.7% against last August with 47,889 wholesale shipments. Motorhomes finished the month up 25.5% compared to the same month last year with 4,930 units.
Park Model RVs ended the month down 3.7% compared to August 2020 with 309 wholesale shipments.
About 80% of the RV sold in North America are manufactured in northern Indiana, according to past statements by the RVIA.
