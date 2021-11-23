RESTON, Va. — The RV has already registered its best year for shipments, with two months of results still to go.
The RV Industry Association reported its October survey of manufacturers found that total RV shipments ended the month at 57,971 units, an increase of 22.5% compared to the 47,326 units shipped during October 2020. October was also the best on record with shipments, surpassing the October 2017 total of 48,926 units by more than 18%. The month’s total was also the highest production total on comparable record for any month, the RVIA reported, surpassing last month’s record of 55,014 units by more than 5%.
“With this latest report, 2021 officially becomes the year the RV industry built more RVs than ever before — and that is with two months left in the year,” said RV Industry Association President and CEO Craig Kirby. “Despite the challenges we have faced with supply chain and workforce, what is really remarkable is the way the RV industry has found ways to overcome the issues and deliver 12-straight months of record shipments. We know more and more people want to get outdoors and experience the joys of RVing with their friends and families and our manufacturers and suppliers have responded impressively to keep more and more RVs heading to dealerships every month.”
The new shipment report comes after an industry survey showing more Americans plan on RVing next year than ever before. According to the RVIA, the survey showed 72 million Americans plan on taking an RV trip in the next year in an RV they own, rent, or borrow — an 18% increase over the 61 million reported in the same survey a year ago.
In the shipment report, towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month up 23.3% against last October with 52,856 wholesale shipments. Motorhomes finished the month up 14.4% compared to the same month last year with 5,115 units.
Park Model RVs ended the month up 6.3% compared to October 2020 with 354 wholesale shipments.
