RESTON, Va. — The recreational vehicle industry is continuing its record-breaking years.
In a news release about September RV shipments, the RV Industry Association stated the month was the best ever in terms of units shipped to retailers.
"Results for the RV Industry Association’s September 2021 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 55,014 units, an increase of 32.2% compared to the 41,600 units shipped during September 2020. This September was also the best on comparable record with shipments surpassing the September 2017 total of 43,598 units by 26%," the RVIA said.
"With the new report, the RV industry sets a new all-time high for the number of RVs shipped in any previous month and any previous quarter. The more than 55,000 RVs shipped this past month is a 1% increase over the previous single-month record set in March of this year. The record-breaking 152,370 RVs shipped in the third quarter (July-Sept 2021), inches past the previous quarterly record of 151,760 set last quarter (April-June 2021) and is also a 23% increase over the third quarter of 2020."
RVIA President and CEO Craig Kirby said the records are attributable to a gain in the number of people turning to camping in RVs as a form of recreation.
Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month up 33.4% compared to September 2020 with 50,696 wholesale shipments. Motorhomes finished the month up 19.6% compared to the same month last year with 4,318 units.
Park Model RVs ended the month down 3.2% compared to September 2020 with 301 wholesale shipments.
About 80% of the RVs manufactured are made in northern Indiana, centered around the counties of Elkhart and LaGrange, according to past reports from the RVIA.
