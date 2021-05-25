RESTON, Va. — The recreational vehicle industry had another record month this spring.
The RV Industry Association’s April 2021 survey of manufacturers found that total RV shipments ended the month with 51,813 units, the most for any April on record and a more than 9% increase over the previous record set in April 2018.
RV manufacturers have set a new RV shipment record for each of the past six months, sending more and more RVs to dealer lots as consumer demand for RVs continues to soar.
“Even with other forms of travel returning, the desire to use an RV to get outdoors and experience an active outdoor lifestyle is stronger than ever. RVing has been cemented as a mainstream travel option that is here to stay,” said RV Industry Association President and CEO Craig Kirby. “We know people plan to go RVing because of their interest in exploring the great outdoors, their newfound flexibility to work or attend school remotely, and their desire to spend time with family. These are not short-term, pandemic-related reasons but rather speak to the long-term appeal of RVs.”
April 2021 total shipments represent a 619.9% over the 7,197 shipped last April. The April 2020 shipments were reduced as the RV industry went into COVID-19 shutdown.
Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month with 46,760 wholesale shipments and motorhomes finished the month with 5,053 units. Park Model RVs ended the month up 57.5% compared to April 2020 with 378 wholesale shipments.
Most RVs manufacturing occurs in northern Indiana, centered on Elkhart and LaGrange counties.
