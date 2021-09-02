RESTON, Va. — The recreational vehicle industry is expecting to set a record this year for units shipped.
In a news release, the RV Industry Association reported its quarterly forecast by ITR Economics expects the record shipment rate to continue through 2022.
“The remarkable production from the RV manufacturers and suppliers is nothing like we have ever seen before, and our new forecast shows the record-breaking streak will continue,” said RV Industry Association President and CEO Craig Kirby. “Over the past year, millions of people discovered that RVs are the best way to experience the great outdoors and the many benefits of an active outdoor lifestyle. The demand from these new RV owners, as well as our returning customers, is driving the increased RV production we will continue to see through the remainder of 2021 and into 2022.”
The forecast for year-end RV shipments ranges between 567,000 and 587,400 units, with a most likely year-end total of 577,200 units. That accomplishment would be a 34% gain over 2020’s year-end total of 430,412 units. The total would also be a 14.4% increase over the current comparable record high of 504,600 set in 2017.
The release states that RV industry growth is expected through 2022 with shipments ranging between 586,300 units and 614,100 units with a most likely total of 600,200 units, a 4% rise over 2021.
“Faced with many of the same kinds of supply chain and labor issues plaguing most industries over the past year, the RV industry has overcome these challenges and produced a record number of RVs month after month,” said Jeff Rutherford, president and CEO of Airxcel and RV Industry Association chairman. “This forecast shows that while RV manufacturers and suppliers will continue to face these challenges, they will also continue to produce a record number of RVs to meet the record demand from RV consumers.”
Continued robust demand for RVs, the need for RV dealers to restock historically low inventories, the strong financial standing of consumers, and sustained interest in the outdoors were given as reasons for the record-high shipments.
While the 2022 shipments may set another new record, the news release states that growth will actually slow in 2022 because of because of supply chain issues, inflation, rising interest rates, and slowing economic growth later in 2022.
About 80% of RVs in North America are manufactured in northern Indiana with the bulk of the production occurring in Elkhart and LaGrange counties, according to previous information from RVIA.
