ELKHART — Putting aside all the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, longtime Republican Dick Griffen feels confident that when the polls finally close on Election Day later this fall, President Donald Trump will be successful in his bid for another four years in office.
Griffen, 74, a CPA living in Elkhart, is the current treasurer of the Elkhart County Republican Party.
“Early in my life I considered myself to be a Democrat, but early in my adulthood I came to realize that the Democratic Party was not standing for things that I believed in, and was not in line with my preferences of government,” Griffen said of his current political leanings.
Speaking to the undeniable impact the spread of the coronavirus is currently having on the country, Griffen noted that if he had to choose a topic that will likely be most prominent on people’s minds heading into the presidential election later this fall, it will most likely be the economy.
“I think the economy is the big one right now. That’s going to overshadow all the other issues, I think. If the current administration is able to recover when this virus shutdown goes away, I think that’s going to overshadow everything else that is on people’s minds,” Griffen said. “Obviously, there will be some people that are focusing on other issues, most of which are not even being talked about now. But I think the economy will be such a hot item, everything else will be secondary. And if things don’t go back together smoothly, that will be a big negative.”
Along those lines, Griffen said he wouldn’t be surprised if Democratic Party leadership attempt to use the fallout from the pandemic to try and bolster support for their eventual presidential candidate.
“Honestly, I think we’ve got some people who would like to push the country into a recession, and for political reasons they’d like to see the economy fail and give the Democrats a better chance to beat Trump,” Griffen said. “But I don’t think that’s going to work. I think the American people are going to see through that, and I think they’ve got too much get up and go to buy that kind of an attitude.”
Griffen acknowledged that how quickly — and effectively — the Trump administration is able to deal with the virus fallout moving forward could definitely play a pivotal role in the final outcome at the polls on Election Day.
“I think the way the virus is going to impact the election — and I think it definitely will impact the election — is the response that we have to it, and the way it’s dealt with,” Griffen said. “Obviously, there are going to be people who are going to say that the current administration is a total failure, and some of them are going to have ideas that they’re going to bring out saying that if we’d done it this way or that way, it would have been better. And of course, Monday morning quarterbacking is always easier to do than front line gameplay, but that’s just the way politics works. But in the end, the depth of the virus’ impact, and the way we recover from it, is going to be a very significant thing.”
Other than the economy, Griffen also pointed to health care reform as another potentially hot button issue he would like to see addressed heading into the presidential election.
“One of the things that I would like to see is a significant reform of the health care insurance industry. The current health care insurance policy began during World War II, and I think it was a mistake,” Griffen said. “I think we would be better off with group policies based on memberships and 501c3 organizations or something like that, where each individual family or whatever gets to choose their policies, and choose their carrier, rather than having it dictated by an employer.
“And the fact that if you lose your job, you lose your insurance, that’s a double slap in the face for anybody when the economy starts getting soft,” Griffen added. “It just doesn’t make sense to me, and the fact that many employers are really burdened by the administration of their health care systems. That’s been something I’ve been cognizant of for a number of years, the shortcomings of that employer-based system.”
But again, Griffen noted that when the polls finally close on Election Day later this fall, he believes it will be the current administration’s ability to bring the economy back from the brink that will either make or break Trump’s chances at another four years in office.
“I think it’s going to be a monumental task on the opposition to defeat him, unless the economy totally tanks and he’s not able to bring it back. But I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Griffen said. “If the economy comes back by late summer, early fall, I think we’re going to have another 1984, where Ronald Reagan was reelected in a landslide. I think we’re going to see something like that.”
