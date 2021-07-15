Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Karina Ballinas Flores, 24, 701 Middlebury St., Elkhart, and William Sanchez Velazquez, 25, 6033 78th Ave., Apt. 2, Glendale, New York
Joshua J. Herman, 29, and Kalie C. Jones, 28, both of 50962 Sail Bay Court, Elkhart
Troy W. Howard, 21, and Maeve L. Jones, 22, both of 55900 Ind. 15, Bristol
Kristy L. Claeys, 57, and Todd J. Flynn, 58, both of 1203 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart
Rebecca S. Cooper, 33, and Neal N. Nadon, 46, both of 3525 Lake Pointe Circle, Apt. 2A, Elkhart
Caryn S. Garber, 55, 2103 Hillcrest St., Apt. 103, Mesquite, Texas, and Ross W. Reber, 58, 51571 E. County Line Road, Middlebury
Candace L. Folie, 33, and Ivan J. Carter, 35, both of 58700 Ravenwood Blvd., Apt. D, Elkhart
Nicolas J. Taylor, 21, and Danielle N. Hershberger Catron, 21, both of 405 Brookside Manor, Goshen
Brycelyn E. Garza, 26, and Alxander K. Whitlock, 27, both of 3437 Bay Pointe Drive, Apt. 3B, Elkhart
Ross A. Daniels, 45, and Ashlie L. Coffey, 31, both of 26647 Parkview Ave., Elkhart
Micah J. Miller, 26, 55925 C.R. 33, Middlebury, and Stephanie L. Mowery, 24, 416 S. Main St., Middlebury
Timothy D. Vaughn, 54, and Iryna Udakhina, 48, both of 924 S. 14th St., Goshen
David R. Cobbs, 20, and Stephanie L. Swan, 38, both of 57020 Claudia Lane, Middlebury
Ana G. Fiallos, 30, and Ivan Mendez Ramirez, 29, both of 250 E. Bristol St., Apt. H76, Elkhart
Kimberly R. Bell, 38, 1377 Maple Lane, Nappanee, and Allen D. Kilburn, 33, 56610 Meadow Glen Drive, Elkhart
Ashley Solano, 18, 614 Thomas St., Elkhart, and Diego G. Guevara Castillo, 22, 514 S. Silverwood Lane, Apt. B, Goshen
Juan R. Nunez Mejia, 21, 508 Middlebury St., Apt. B9, Goshen, and Yolanda B. Ochoa Sanchez, 27, 804 H Lane, Apt. 2A, Elkhart
Lavern D. Mullett, 31, 14339 C.R. 8, Middlebury, and Velma I. Miller, 21, 12609 C.R. 44, Millersburg
Brandon Y. Soto Mejorada, 27, 64950 Apple Lane, Goshen, and Eva D. Morin Marin, 25, 2512 W. Clinton St., Apt. 122, Goshen
Jeffrey D. Sandusky, 53, and Norma E. Gabel, 56, both of 30903 Creekwood Terrace, Osceola
Austin J. Dewey, 26, and Lindsey M. Daoust, 25, both of 2708 Gossett Trail, Nashville, Tennessee
Faithann Randolph, 39, and Michael L. Lengel, 45, both of 1305 W. Vistula St., Apt. 1324, Bristol
Jody L. Dines, 51, 7357 Beacon Hill Drive, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Julio L. Astfalk, 46, 356 Maple Ave., Washington, Pennsylvania
Mamie E. Hodges, 20, and Maxwell J. Van Goey, 21, both of 30321 Chevy Chase Drive, Elkhart
Ana E. Martinez, 22, 62065 C.R. 7, Elkhart, and Dion K. Mauck, 22, 2664 Ashton Pine Drive, Apt. 13K, Elkhart
Katie L. Weldy, 21, and Nolan W. Drudge, 29, both of 107 Railroad St., Wakarusa
Jazmyn C. Perez, 27, and Alexander D. Miller-Martinez, 27, both of 103 Powell Drive, Middlebury
Estrella S. Clark, 24, and Eduardo L. Mojica, 30, both of 54152 Ash Road, Lot 158, Osceola
Leon R. Slabaugh, 31, 6675 W. 850 North, Etna Green, and Mary L. Miller, 34, 18315 Gyr Court, New Paris
Matthew W. Lehman, 32, and Kendra S. Fultz, 50, both of 58206 Valley View Drive, Elkhart
Alan A. Thornton, 44, and Princilla D. Newton-Grant, 50, both of 316 S. West Blvd., Elkhart
Jacklin D. Beard, 46, and Stephen M. Nault, 51, both of 214 Blessing St., Millersburg
Jeffrey J. Crume Jr., 45, and Brandi L. Condict, 43, both of 15910 Burtsfield Drive, Goshen
Erasmo A. Montelongo Gutierrez, 29, and Alexus T. Pressler, 27, both of 22385 C.R. 18, Goshen
Carl B. Battice, 49, 6627 Azalea Drive, Fort Wayne, and Carla M. Salinas, 36, 133 Winchester Trail, Goshen
Arthur L. Odell, 48, and Sheila K. Hickman, 46, both of 1803 Oriental Ave., Elkhart
Erin E. Proctor, 26, and Dustyn M. Page, 25, both of 28888 Lantz Blvd., Elkhart
Ramon Carire Jr., 49, and Sarah B. Judson, 32, both of 1493 Maple Lane, Nappanee
Matthew E. Smole, 45, and Catherine T. Corpuz, 37, both of 54294 Silver St., Elkhart
Danielle L. Braun, 28, and Troy M. Vandermaas, 34, both of 701 S. Third St., Goshen
Jacob A. Bliss, 24, 23336 Greenleaf Blvd., Elkhart, and Anna M. Boos, 22, 801 Trout Creek Road, Bristol
Amanda L. Watson, 32, and Cody B. Hartford, 31, both of 351 Roxbury Park, Goshen
Matthew L. Bradford, 34, 317 Olive St., Goshen, and Valerie S. West, 28, 111 New St., Pinckneyville, Illinois
Kelsie A. Southern, 23, and Gwendolyn R. Brown, 21, both of 24050 N. Shore Drive, Lot 78, Edwardsburg, Michigan
Tyler L. Rodes, 25, 61 EMS D24B Lane, Syracuse, and Kristina R. Yoder, 24, 14887 C.R. 40, Goshen
Andres Pena, 65, and Severa Loaeza Jimenez, 46, both of 1312 Grant St., Elkhart
Jessica J. Delgado Mejia, 20, 716 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart, and Jose J. Sanchez Cornejo, 25, 114 Wagner Ave., Elkhart
Dana C. Williams, 32, and Erika R. Highbaugh, 30, both of 57030 Lake St., Osceola
Margarita I. Bermudez Rodriguez, 20, and Josue C. Mejia Cruz, 22, both of 57805 Francis Ave., Elkhart
Dexter L. Loftin, 39, 2035 Frances Ave., Elkhart, and Erika L. Smyles, 40, 208 Potawatomi Drive, Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Bradley Berkey, Cromwell, and Charity L. Berkey, Goshen. Married Sept. 25, 2009, separated July 2.
Angelica Norris, Goshen, and Stephen Norris, unknown. Married March 14, 2009, separated in June 2012.
Carrie A. Glanders, Willits, California, and Gary E. Maure, Elkhart. Married Dec. 13, 2016, separated July 6.
Iliana Maldonado, Elkhart, and Froylan G. Hernandez, Elkhart. Married Nov. 27, 2010, separated July 8; three minor children.
