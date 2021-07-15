Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Karina Ballinas Flores, 24, 701 Middlebury St., Elkhart, and William Sanchez Velazquez, 25, 6033 78th Ave., Apt. 2, Glendale, New York

Joshua J. Herman, 29, and Kalie C. Jones, 28, both of 50962 Sail Bay Court, Elkhart

Troy W. Howard, 21, and Maeve L. Jones, 22, both of 55900 Ind. 15, Bristol

Kristy L. Claeys, 57, and Todd J. Flynn, 58, both of 1203 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart

Rebecca S. Cooper, 33, and Neal N. Nadon, 46, both of 3525 Lake Pointe Circle, Apt. 2A, Elkhart

Caryn S. Garber, 55, 2103 Hillcrest St., Apt. 103, Mesquite, Texas, and Ross W. Reber, 58, 51571 E. County Line Road, Middlebury

Candace L. Folie, 33, and Ivan J. Carter, 35, both of 58700 Ravenwood Blvd., Apt. D, Elkhart

Nicolas J. Taylor, 21, and Danielle N. Hershberger Catron, 21, both of 405 Brookside Manor, Goshen

Brycelyn E. Garza, 26, and Alxander K. Whitlock, 27, both of 3437 Bay Pointe Drive, Apt. 3B, Elkhart

Ross A. Daniels, 45, and Ashlie L. Coffey, 31, both of 26647 Parkview Ave., Elkhart

Micah J. Miller, 26, 55925 C.R. 33, Middlebury, and Stephanie L. Mowery, 24, 416 S. Main St., Middlebury

Timothy D. Vaughn, 54, and Iryna Udakhina, 48, both of 924 S. 14th St., Goshen

David R. Cobbs, 20, and Stephanie L. Swan, 38, both of 57020 Claudia Lane, Middlebury

Ana G. Fiallos, 30, and Ivan Mendez Ramirez, 29, both of 250 E. Bristol St., Apt. H76, Elkhart

Kimberly R. Bell, 38, 1377 Maple Lane, Nappanee, and Allen D. Kilburn, 33, 56610 Meadow Glen Drive, Elkhart

Ashley Solano, 18, 614 Thomas St., Elkhart, and Diego G. Guevara Castillo, 22, 514 S. Silverwood Lane, Apt. B, Goshen

Juan R. Nunez Mejia, 21, 508 Middlebury St., Apt. B9, Goshen, and Yolanda B. Ochoa Sanchez, 27, 804 H Lane, Apt. 2A, Elkhart

Lavern D. Mullett, 31, 14339 C.R. 8, Middlebury, and Velma I. Miller, 21, 12609 C.R. 44, Millersburg

Brandon Y. Soto Mejorada, 27, 64950 Apple Lane, Goshen, and Eva D. Morin Marin, 25, 2512 W. Clinton St., Apt. 122, Goshen

Jeffrey D. Sandusky, 53, and Norma E. Gabel, 56, both of 30903 Creekwood Terrace, Osceola

Austin J. Dewey, 26, and Lindsey M. Daoust, 25, both of 2708 Gossett Trail, Nashville, Tennessee

Faithann Randolph, 39, and Michael L. Lengel, 45, both of 1305 W. Vistula St., Apt. 1324, Bristol

Jody L. Dines, 51, 7357 Beacon Hill Drive, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Julio L. Astfalk, 46, 356 Maple Ave., Washington, Pennsylvania

Mamie E. Hodges, 20, and Maxwell J. Van Goey, 21, both of 30321 Chevy Chase Drive, Elkhart

Ana E. Martinez, 22, 62065 C.R. 7, Elkhart, and Dion K. Mauck, 22, 2664 Ashton Pine Drive, Apt. 13K, Elkhart

Katie L. Weldy, 21, and Nolan W. Drudge, 29, both of 107 Railroad St., Wakarusa

Jazmyn C. Perez, 27, and Alexander D. Miller-Martinez, 27, both of 103 Powell Drive, Middlebury

Estrella S. Clark, 24, and Eduardo L. Mojica, 30, both of 54152 Ash Road, Lot 158, Osceola

Leon R. Slabaugh, 31, 6675 W. 850 North, Etna Green, and Mary L. Miller, 34, 18315 Gyr Court, New Paris

Matthew W. Lehman, 32, and Kendra S. Fultz, 50, both of 58206 Valley View Drive, Elkhart

Alan A. Thornton, 44, and Princilla D. Newton-Grant, 50, both of 316 S. West Blvd., Elkhart

Jacklin D. Beard, 46, and Stephen M. Nault, 51, both of 214 Blessing St., Millersburg

Jeffrey J. Crume Jr., 45, and Brandi L. Condict, 43, both of 15910 Burtsfield Drive, Goshen

Erasmo A. Montelongo Gutierrez, 29, and Alexus T. Pressler, 27, both of 22385 C.R. 18, Goshen

Carl B. Battice, 49, 6627 Azalea Drive, Fort Wayne, and Carla M. Salinas, 36, 133 Winchester Trail, Goshen

Arthur L. Odell, 48, and Sheila K. Hickman, 46, both of 1803 Oriental Ave., Elkhart

Erin E. Proctor, 26, and Dustyn M. Page, 25, both of 28888 Lantz Blvd., Elkhart

Ramon Carire Jr., 49, and Sarah B. Judson, 32, both of 1493 Maple Lane, Nappanee

Matthew E. Smole, 45, and Catherine T. Corpuz, 37, both of 54294 Silver St., Elkhart

Danielle L. Braun, 28, and Troy M. Vandermaas, 34, both of 701 S. Third St., Goshen

Jacob A. Bliss, 24, 23336 Greenleaf Blvd., Elkhart, and Anna M. Boos, 22, 801 Trout Creek Road, Bristol

Amanda L. Watson, 32, and Cody B. Hartford, 31, both of 351 Roxbury Park, Goshen

Matthew L. Bradford, 34, 317 Olive St., Goshen, and Valerie S. West, 28, 111 New St., Pinckneyville, Illinois

Kelsie A. Southern, 23, and Gwendolyn R. Brown, 21, both of 24050 N. Shore Drive, Lot 78, Edwardsburg, Michigan

Tyler L. Rodes, 25, 61 EMS D24B Lane, Syracuse, and Kristina R. Yoder, 24, 14887 C.R. 40, Goshen

Andres Pena, 65, and Severa Loaeza Jimenez, 46, both of 1312 Grant St., Elkhart

Jessica J. Delgado Mejia, 20, 716 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart, and Jose J. Sanchez Cornejo, 25, 114 Wagner Ave., Elkhart

Dana C. Williams, 32, and Erika R. Highbaugh, 30, both of 57030 Lake St., Osceola

Margarita I. Bermudez Rodriguez, 20, and Josue C. Mejia Cruz, 22, both of 57805 Francis Ave., Elkhart

Dexter L. Loftin, 39, 2035 Frances Ave., Elkhart, and Erika L. Smyles, 40, 208 Potawatomi Drive, Elkhart

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Bradley Berkey, Cromwell, and Charity L. Berkey, Goshen. Married Sept. 25, 2009, separated July 2.

Angelica Norris, Goshen, and Stephen Norris, unknown. Married March 14, 2009, separated in June 2012.

Carrie A. Glanders, Willits, California, and Gary E. Maure, Elkhart. Married Dec. 13, 2016, separated July 6.

Iliana Maldonado, Elkhart, and Froylan G. Hernandez, Elkhart. Married Nov. 27, 2010, separated July 8; three minor children.

