MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Phyllis J. Romano, 69, and Ken D. Brubaker, 77, both of 53670 Canvasback Trace, Granger

Tia R. Witham, 50, and Timothy B. Garten, 51, both of 1630 William Henry Lane, Goshen

Lyle H. Bontrager, 25, 845 N. 740 West, Shipshewana, and Monica R. Troyer, 20, 25671 C.R. 48, Nappanee

Dennis L. Evans, 71, and Theresa A. Hemphill, 62, both of 958 E. Walnut St., Nappanee

Stacey A. Hosetetler, 49, and Sarah K. Walker, 43, both of 308 N. Elkhart St., Wakarusa

Ivan J. Sanchez Fuentes, 24, 401 W. Catherine St., Milford, and Thalia Osorio Granados, 23, 124 Los Angeles Ave., Elkhart

Carmen R. Posey, 62, and Sunshine M. Berkey, 39, both of 2111 California Road, Elkhart

Naomi R. Zook, 39, 804 S. Sixth St., Goshen, and Paola M. Miller, 33, 16087 C.R. 138, Goshen

Abraham J. Plank, 27, 5238 Cedar Road, Bremen, and Elaine R. Miller, 20, 30251 C.R. 56, Nappanee

Isaac B. Sponseller, 23, and Megan L. Duckworth, 22, both of 1627 S. Main St., Goshen

Dean A. Huppert, 54, and Lindsey R. Wolfe, 41, both of 30920 Ridgeview Drive, Elkhart

Angelica M. Palacios Casillas, 54, 1612 S. 11th St., Goshen, and Johnny L. Hurley, 50, 18752 C.R. 20, Goshen

Jonathan Vital, 29, 809 G Lane, Apt. 1C, Elkhart, and Marbeli Nava Solano, 26, 24320 Lynn Drive, Elkhart

Heather K. Evans, 36, and Julio C. Suarez Escobedo, 42, both of 1432 Magnolia Ave., Elkhart

Aaron D. Ball, 45, and Nicole J. Terrell, 31, both of 2218 Grant St., Elkhart

Tyler S. Taylor, 29, and Kristi L. Hilger, 32, both of 51796 C.R. 11, Elkhart

Carrie L. Curtis, 28, and Ryan P. Balgoyen, 30, both 1210 Strong Ave., Elkhart

Troy L. Gray Jr., 27, and Rose M. Lewandowski, 26, both of 51207 Shady Lane, Elkhart

Kaleb T. Ballog, 24, 209 S. Second St., Elkhart, and Cassandra R. Ellis, 35, 664 W. Lexington Ave., Elkhart

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Candace M. Leeper, Elkhart, and Dustin E. Leeper, Elkhart. Married Sept. 12, 2009, separated July 15; two minor children.

Kristine N. Ruano, Nappanee, and David L. Ruano, Nappanee. Married Dec. 20, 2003, separation date not provided; one minor child.

Brian A. Martin, Goshen, and Holly A. Martin, Louisville, Kentucky. Married Sept. 13, 2018, separated May 20.

Michelle E. Marquis, Goshen, and Carl T. Hubbell, Goshen. Married Sept. 20, 2003, separated Aug. 1, 2014.

Amber R. Bundy, Elkhart, and Joyce Bundy, Fennville, Michigan. Married Oct. 31, 2019, separated Dec. 31, 2020.

John R. Murdock III, Syracuse, and Edith Murdock, San Marcos, Texas. Married April 1, 2008, separated April 9, 2010.

Christopher L. Scarberry, Jones, Michigan, and Tamara Scarberry, Elkhart. Married July 20, 2013, separated May 5.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you