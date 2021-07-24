MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Phyllis J. Romano, 69, and Ken D. Brubaker, 77, both of 53670 Canvasback Trace, Granger
Tia R. Witham, 50, and Timothy B. Garten, 51, both of 1630 William Henry Lane, Goshen
Lyle H. Bontrager, 25, 845 N. 740 West, Shipshewana, and Monica R. Troyer, 20, 25671 C.R. 48, Nappanee
Dennis L. Evans, 71, and Theresa A. Hemphill, 62, both of 958 E. Walnut St., Nappanee
Stacey A. Hosetetler, 49, and Sarah K. Walker, 43, both of 308 N. Elkhart St., Wakarusa
Ivan J. Sanchez Fuentes, 24, 401 W. Catherine St., Milford, and Thalia Osorio Granados, 23, 124 Los Angeles Ave., Elkhart
Carmen R. Posey, 62, and Sunshine M. Berkey, 39, both of 2111 California Road, Elkhart
Naomi R. Zook, 39, 804 S. Sixth St., Goshen, and Paola M. Miller, 33, 16087 C.R. 138, Goshen
Abraham J. Plank, 27, 5238 Cedar Road, Bremen, and Elaine R. Miller, 20, 30251 C.R. 56, Nappanee
Isaac B. Sponseller, 23, and Megan L. Duckworth, 22, both of 1627 S. Main St., Goshen
Dean A. Huppert, 54, and Lindsey R. Wolfe, 41, both of 30920 Ridgeview Drive, Elkhart
Angelica M. Palacios Casillas, 54, 1612 S. 11th St., Goshen, and Johnny L. Hurley, 50, 18752 C.R. 20, Goshen
Jonathan Vital, 29, 809 G Lane, Apt. 1C, Elkhart, and Marbeli Nava Solano, 26, 24320 Lynn Drive, Elkhart
Heather K. Evans, 36, and Julio C. Suarez Escobedo, 42, both of 1432 Magnolia Ave., Elkhart
Aaron D. Ball, 45, and Nicole J. Terrell, 31, both of 2218 Grant St., Elkhart
Tyler S. Taylor, 29, and Kristi L. Hilger, 32, both of 51796 C.R. 11, Elkhart
Carrie L. Curtis, 28, and Ryan P. Balgoyen, 30, both 1210 Strong Ave., Elkhart
Troy L. Gray Jr., 27, and Rose M. Lewandowski, 26, both of 51207 Shady Lane, Elkhart
Kaleb T. Ballog, 24, 209 S. Second St., Elkhart, and Cassandra R. Ellis, 35, 664 W. Lexington Ave., Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Candace M. Leeper, Elkhart, and Dustin E. Leeper, Elkhart. Married Sept. 12, 2009, separated July 15; two minor children.
Kristine N. Ruano, Nappanee, and David L. Ruano, Nappanee. Married Dec. 20, 2003, separation date not provided; one minor child.
Brian A. Martin, Goshen, and Holly A. Martin, Louisville, Kentucky. Married Sept. 13, 2018, separated May 20.
Michelle E. Marquis, Goshen, and Carl T. Hubbell, Goshen. Married Sept. 20, 2003, separated Aug. 1, 2014.
Amber R. Bundy, Elkhart, and Joyce Bundy, Fennville, Michigan. Married Oct. 31, 2019, separated Dec. 31, 2020.
John R. Murdock III, Syracuse, and Edith Murdock, San Marcos, Texas. Married April 1, 2008, separated April 9, 2010.
Christopher L. Scarberry, Jones, Michigan, and Tamara Scarberry, Elkhart. Married July 20, 2013, separated May 5.
