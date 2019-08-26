A couple of apparent missteps led to a Goshen woman driving into a home at Winchester Trails Sunday.
Monica Martinez told Goshen police was preparing to back her car out of the driveway of a mobile home and thought it was in reverse. She then panicked and pushed on the gas pedal instead of the brake.
The car sped through stairs at the home and crashed into the rear of a neighboring residence around 4:10 p.m., according to a report by Goshen police.
The car was buried up to its windshield into the side of the home, police said.
Martinez did not report any injuries. But a 10-year-old boy in the car was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries, police said.
ARRESTS
• Vanesa Osoria, 34, who Goshen police reported as being homeless, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at Arehart and Middlebury streets around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police also arrested Charity Begin, 33, homeless, at the scene and jailed her on a charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.
• Anthony Ackerman, 19, 51713 C.R. 19, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol after police were called to C.R. 28 near U.S. 33 around 5:15 a.m. Saturday.
• Wesley Lederman, 38, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Ind. 120 and C.R. 19 near Bristol around 7:40 p.m. Friday. The police report shows Lederman’s from Elkhart, while jail information shows he has a Bristol address.
FAKE MONEY FOUND
Goshen police, responding to a call, found apparently counterfeit money on a local street Sunday.
A caller had reported seeing the money in the 400 block of South Sixth Street. When officers arrived, they saw the currency on the ground around 9 a.m., a police report shows.
The money, which police suspect was counterfeit, was collected off the street.
BURGLARIES
• Marcus Miller, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen during a burglary at his home in the 10000 block of C.R. 26 sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Goshen police responded to a report of a burglary to a business in the 700 block of Logan Street around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
• Joshua Woods, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 608 N. Riverside Blvd., around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.
• Bryan Davis, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from his vehicle while it was parked unlocked at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 5 p.m. Sunday.
• Aime Garcia, Goshen reported to Goshen police a theft from her vehicle while it was parked at Brookside Manor around 3:10 p.m. Sunday.
• Charles Vest, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a go-kart was stolen from 123 Blackport Drive around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Ryan Terry, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police money was stolen from a bank account, a mobile phone was taken from a vehicle, and collectible coins were stolen from a home in the 65000 block of Tropicana Avenue sometime between Aug. 18 and Friday.
• Daniel Zook, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a 2003 Yamaha all-terrain vehicle was stolen from his property, 57297 Staci Lane, sometime between Aug. 2 and Friday.
OBSCENITY
Lorinda Bloss, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police obscene images were sent to a youth’s mobile phone sometime early Saturday morning.
BATTERY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a 14-year-old boy pushed two employees at the center, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Semiramis Garcia reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck two vehicles while they were parked in the driveway of her home, 182 Manchester Lane, around 2:40 a.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene before police arrived.
• Melissa Whitaker-Auvil Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the 400 block of South Third Street around 10:10 a.m. Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
• Carrie Sturgill, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a car struck a utility pole along Ind. 13 north of C.R. 30 around 9 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the car then left the scene.
PROPERTY FOUND
Casimer Gazarkiewicz reported finding a tool box near 18850 C.R. 42 in Goshen around 8 a.m. Saturday. The box and its contents are being stored at the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
