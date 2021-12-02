GOSHEN — A Nappanee couple who have been charged with burning barns, were once married and have previous arrests.
Sherry Lynn Thomas, 32, Nappanee, was arrested Wednesday on charges of arson, a Level 4 felony, and attempted contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Level 3 felony.
Her arrest came less than a day after the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday evening officers had arrested Joseph Dwight Hershberger, 41, Nappanee, on a charge of arson in connection with the barn fires.
The probable cause affidavit for Hershberger from the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office was filed in Elkhart Superior Court 2 Wednesday. That document states Hershberger is a suspect in the arson fires of eight barns in the county. Those arsons began occurring April 12 and extended through Oct. 11.
The prosecutor’s office asked the court to set Hershberger’s bond at $500,000, saying he is a “danger to community!”
The owners of the eight barns were listed as John Smith, Denis Culp, Gary Eby, Jacob Yoder, Nelson Martin, Daniel Imhoff, Bradley Bobeck and Garry Weybright.
According to court documents, a detective with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office used cellular phone location data to determine Thomas was in the area of the barn fires April 13, April 27 May 3, July 28, Sept. 18, Sept. 19 and two fires on Oct. 1.
In addition, the document states security video footage from a gasoline station shows Hershberger purchasing about a half-gallon of gasoline before the Oct. 1 fire. Video from another gasoline station shows the couple together with Thomas’ 11-year-old child, according to the document.
Thomas reportedly told police that Hershberger attempted to convince her 11-year-old child to start one of the barn fires on Oct. 1
The affidavit states that Thomas and Hershberger took turns pouring gasoline and starting the fires.
COURT HISTORIES
Hershberger and Thomas were once married, according to court documents. Hershberger filed for divorce in December 2017 and the divorce was granted June 7, 2018.
Thomas has been involved in other local court cases.
She was convicted of domestic battery June 28, 2021, in Elkhart Superior Court 5 and a similar case was resolved Thursday in Goshen City Court. Court documents do not reveal what the resolution involved. The case was originally filed in Nappanee City Court and was transferred to Goshen City Court.
Hershberger is currently involved in a child support case in Elkhart Superior Court 6.
He was convicted of a felony charge of resisting law enforcement Nov. 12, 2019 after a vehicle and foot pursuit involving police attempting to serve a warrant on him. He was sentenced to a year in the Department of Corrections but was given an alternative placement with Michiana Community Corrections, according to Elkhart County Superior Court 1 records.
In Elkhart County Superior Court 1 cases, Hershberger was convicted of fraud, forgery and theft and sentenced Jan. 10, 2018, to two years at the Department of Corrections for the fraud and forgery cases and one year for the theft case. He was then allowed to serve his sentence through the Elkhart County Community Corrections program, the court’s records indicate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.