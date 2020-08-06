GOSHEN — Seventy-five years ago today, at the tail end of World War II, an American B-29 bomber dropped the world’s first atomic bomb over the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The ensuing destruction was unlike anything the world had seen before.
Tens of thousands of people were killed instantly as an entire city was destroyed in a single flash of heat and light.
Three days later, on Aug. 9, 1945, another B-29 dropped a second atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Nagasaki, to similar effect. All told, the bombs and their aftermath would claim the lives of roughly 200,000 people.
An organization based in Goshen has been active since 1982 to make sure such weapons of war are not used again.
FOURTH FREEDOM FORUM
Alistair Millar is president of the Fourth Freedom Forum, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization founded in 1982 by the late Goshen entrepreneur Howard Brembeck. His businesses, Chore-Time and Brock continue to supply animal feeding and care equipment and grain-handling and storage equipment worldwide.
According to Millar, Brembeck founded the forum with the goal of advancing the ideal that we as a nation can preserve and defend our national security more effectively by working together through commerce and diplomacy to uphold international laws, rather than depending on weapons of mass destruction.
“The horrific scenes of two cities showed the worst destruction ever wrought by human beings with a single weapon. A nuclear arms race ensued leading to the Cold War,” Millar said of the historic bombings. “In September 1979, Howard was on a bus while on vacation in England. He started to think of how it would be possible to develop practical ways of getting America and the Soviet Union out of a standoff that threatened to incinerate the world and every creature in it, and how to develop practical ways to dissuade lots of other countries from acquiring the bomb.”
Already a successful businessman with a steadfast entrepreneurial mind, Brembeck began his mission by educating himself on the nuclear confrontation, Millar explained.
“He spoke to foreign policy experts, including high-ranking former military leaders, and he read a lot,” Millar said. “To quote Howard, ‘the more I studied, the more I was convinced that economic power, exercised through trade incentives and sanctions, could achieve goals that could never be reached by the threat or the reality of military action.’”
In 1982, Brembeck established the Fourth Freedom Forum, taking the name from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s inspirational “Four Freedoms” speech before Congress in January 1941.
“The Fourth Freedom referred to in that speech is Freedom from Fear,” Millar said of the name. “Howard wanted to free people from the fear of nuclear annihilation. The Fourth Freedom Forum set to work and built a network of experts from around the world, and it established an enduring partnership with the University of Notre Dame to become one the leading authorities on the use of smart sanctions and incentives to encourage countries not to develop nuclear weapons; as well as encouraging the United States and Russia to reduce their own large nuclear weapons arsenals.”
WEAPONS COUNT DECLINES
According to the Federation of American Scientists, an American nonprofit global policy think tank founded in 1945 by scientists who worked on the Manhattan Project to develop the first atomic bombs, the number of nuclear weapons in the world has declined significantly since the Cold War, down from a peak of approximately 70,300 in 1986 to an estimated 13,400 in early-2020.
However, the group’s website notes that government officials often portray that accomplishment as a result of current or recent arms control agreements, but the overwhelming portion of the reduction happened in the 1990s.
“The pace of reduction has slowed significantly compared with the 1990s,” the site states. “Instead of planning for nuclear disarmament, the nuclear-armed states appear to plan to retain large arsenals for the indefinite future, are adding new nuclear weapons, and are increasing the role that such weapons play in their national strategies.”
NOT GOING AWAY
It’s a turnaround that longtime Fourth Freedom Forum Chief Operating Officer Linda Gerber finds quite troubling.
“We have seen successful processes, and we have seen countries agree to give up their weapons systems. So, that is progress. However, we are very concerned about the nuclear weapons treaties that have gone by the wayside, and we’re seeing a lot of countries choose to go it alone now, and make unilateral decisions that don’t seem to be in the best interest of the rest of the world,” Gerber said of the situation. “So, there’s still work to be done, and we’re optimistic about the prospect that we can promote international cooperation, and organizations, and alliances. We will just keep working at that.
“In addition, we’ve obviously seen terrorism become a major issue in the last 20 years, so we’re seeing how the world has responded to that, and progress has been made there as well. So, that is reason for optimism,” she added. “But these tools that we have must constantly be reevaluated and improved.”
So, given what she knows about the current state of the world today, does Gerber believe it will ever be possible to completely rid the world of nuclear weapons?
“I believe anything is possible. But realistically, it may not happen in our lifetimes,” Gerber said of her prediction. “Howard used to kind of joke that he wanted us to be around for 100 years if we’re needed, but if we’re not needed we could close our doors. And we know we’re still needed. So, I mean, we all have to have hope. But there are a lot of countries who see nuclear weapons as this deterrent factor, and that’s why they hang onto them. And we believe that that’s not necessary. It shouldn’t be necessary. We should be smart enough, and willing to engage, and cooperate in a way that they’re not needed.”
Millar offered a similar sentiment.
“I learned so much from Howard and I remain inspired by his determination and his realistic optimism,” Millar said of Brembeck’s legacy. “Howard passed away at age 100 in 2010, but if he were alive today, this week during the 75th Anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, I imagine he would remind us to take inspiration from the fact no nuclear weapons have been deployed deliberately against civilians since 1945.
“This January will be the 75th anniversary of the first United Nations resolution in the General Assembly calling on all countries to address the threat of nuclear weapons and to work toward disarmament,” he added. “There is still a lot of work to do, but Howard Brembeck’s legacy and his determination helps to spur us on.”
Nearly 40 years after its formation, the Fourth Freedom Forum continues to work on international security issues including nonproliferation, sanctions and incentives, and preventing violent extremism.
For more information about the forum, visit www.fourthfreedomforum.org.
