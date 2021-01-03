NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL: Three non-COVID things 2020 will be remembered by

The 2020 Notre Dame football season will be one people probably will never forget.
Playing through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fighting Irish had a perfect 10-0 regular season record, including a win over No. 1 Clemson at home. They reached the No. 2 ranking in the College Football Playoff before losing in a rematch to Clemson, 34-10, in the ACC Championship Game.
Despite the loss, Notre Dame still did enough to make the Playoff, earning the No. 4 seed and facing No. 1 Alabama in the Rose Bowl Game, which was relocated to Arlington, Texas, due to COVID-19 restrictions in California. The Fighting Irish suffered another blowout loss to the Crimson Tide, losing 31-14 to end their season with a 10-2 record.
With the season now officially over for Notre Dame, here are three non-COVID-related things the season will be remembered for:
PLAYING IN THE ACC
A truly unprecedented year led to Notre Dame playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference, its first — and probably only — season in a conference. Defined by its independence, the Irish were allowed to join the ACC for one year after most major conferences moved to conference-only schedules.
Notre Dame made the most of its one-year stay, winning the regular season title with a 9-0 conference record. The highlight, of course, was beating then-No. 1 Clemson in a 47-40, double overtime classic Nov. 7 in South Bend. It was the first time since 1993 that the Irish had beaten the top-ranked team in the country. The students stormed the field in celebration as the Irish had their first marquee win in 15 years.
Notre Dame will return to its independent schedule in 2021, but still has an agreement with the ACC through 2037 to play at least five ACC opponents each season. Next year’s ACC rotation includes Florida State, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia Tech.
IAN BOOK BIDDING ADIEU
The winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history wrapped up his career this season. The victory against Syracuse on Dec. 5 gave Book 30 wins as a starting quarterback, the most in program history.
Becoming the full-time starter after three games into the 2018 season, Book led the Irish to the College Football Playoff twice. He finishes second all time in career passing yards to Brady Quinn and second all time in QB rushing yards behind Tony Rice. His final career numbers: 8,947 passing yards, 72 passing touchdowns; 1,517 rushing yards, 17 rushing touchdowns.
“It means everything to me,” said Book of his time at Notre Dame. “Making that decision to come to Notre Dame, it’s just been unbelievable. It’s been everything to me. It didn’t finish the way I wanted to it to. But I love these guys so much, this whole entire team, the entire program. I didn’t know what I was getting myself into going to Notre Dame and it’s just exceeded every expectation I’ve had.
“And I’m blessed. It’s awesome. What an unbelievable journey. Definitely going to stay positive. And just some special guys. Met lifelong friends and unbelievable coaches. It’s just been everything I’ve wanted it to be. Super fortunate and super grateful. We’ll keep our heads high.”
Irish coach Brian Kelly kept it simple when asked about Book’s legacy at Notre Dame.
“He’s a winner,” Kelly said. “He’s won more games than any quarterback in Notre Dame history. Period. End of discussion. The guy’s a winner and we’re going to miss him. He just wins football games. And there is no other story, just a winner.”
THE ENDING
Despite all of the success in the regular season, doubts over Notre Dame’s legitimacy as a top program were once again put in doubt with two blowout losses in its final two games. A 34-10 loss to Clemson for the ACC title and a 31-14 defeat to Alabama in the Rose Bowl reiterated a lot of people’s belief that the Fighting Irish don’t deserve to belong on the game’s biggest stages.
Freshmen running back Kyren Williams and tight end Michael Mayer are determined to prove those doubters wrong in 2021.
“I just feel like with the offseason work that we’re about to put in, we’re going to get to that point where we can have that [firepower] offense or whatever that you seem to think we don’t have now,” Williams said. “But I feel like this offense has the exact same firepower as (Alabama).”
“I agree with Kyren,” Mayer added. “We’re just going to come in, keep working. We had a great offense, great firepower this year. It’s not going to stop here. We’re going to keep it going into next year.”
