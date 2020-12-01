NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL: Dec. 12 game at Wake canceled; Irish advance to ACC title game

It's only fitting that in an unprecedented year like 2020, another first-time occurrence gets added to the list.
Notre Dame football will be playing for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship on Dec. 19 against either Clemson or Miami. The news was made official after the ACC released a statement Tuesday evening saying the Fighting Irish's Dec. 12 game at Wake Forest was canceled.
Notre Dame joined the ACC this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling most of their original schedule. The Irish are expected to return to their Independent schedule next year.
"Following a recommendation from the conference Athletic Director football subcommittee, the league’s Athletic Directors have voted to preserve the integrity of the ACC Football Championship Game by evaluating each of the three teams in contention (Clemson, Miami and Notre Dame) based on a nine-game conference schedule. As a result, Clemson and Notre Dame will conclude the regular season this weekend," the ACC's statement read, in part.
The No. 2 Irish are 9-0 overall and 8-0 in ACC play. They host Syracuse Saturday in what is now the regular season finale for Notre Dame.
No. 3 Clemson plays at Virginia Tech Saturday night. If the Tigers win, they will face the Irish in a rematch from their instant classic 47-40 (2OT) Notre Dame win from Nov. 7. If Clemson loses and Miami beats Duke Saturday, it'll be Notre Dame vs. the Hurricanes in the ACC Championship game in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The ACC title game is set for Dec. 19 at 4 p.m.
Should a game this week involving Notre Dame, Clemson or Miami have to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues, that game will be moved to next Saturday, Dec. 12.
Tuesday's news broke in the middle of student-athlete media availability for Notre Dame players. Running back Kyren Williams was told the news by a reporter on the video conference call.
"It's crazy because when you come to Notre Dame, you don't think you're going to play in any conference games," Williams said. "But now we're in the ACC conference championship for the first time in Notre Dame history and the first time ever in my career. This is a goal, as a team, we've been preaching on since we joined the ACC; that we were going to come in here and compete for an ACC championship, no matter what it was.
"Now that we see that goal in the future, we just can't forget that we still have to keep working to get to that goal. We haven't accomplished anything yet."
