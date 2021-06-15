Coming into the 2021 season, Notre Dame baseball wasn’t a program known for its elite status.
The Fighting Irish hadn’t won a conference championship since 2006. They had only reached the NCAA Tournament once between 2006 and 2020, and hadn’t won a regional championship since its College World Series run in 2002.
All of that changed at warp speed under second-year head coach Link Jarrett.
The former Florida State standout started his head coaching career at UNC-Greensboro in 2013 and led the Spartans to four-straight above .500 seasons from 2016 to 2019. In 2017, the Spartans won a conference tournament championship and made an NCAA Regional appearance under Jarrett.
The leadership qualities that Notre Dame’s coach possesses to be able to resurrect programs influenced the Irish this season, and Jarrett — who is now 45-15 at ND — says a lot of that credit should belong to the players.
“I’ve never had a group, as a head coach or an assistant coach, adapt to a system the way these guys did,” said Jarrett after Monday’s loss to Mississippi State in the Super Regional final, ending the Irish’s 2021 season. “They’re intelligent kids, and they’re in tune with what we’re doing. I just can’t say enough about the progress these individuals have made. When individuals make those kind of strides and commitments, you can see the team play at a very high level. We saw that throughout the entire season.”
A REMARKABLE CAMPAIGN
Notre Dame finished the year at 34-13, won the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season championship, swept the South Bend Regional and came within a game of returning to the CWS for the first time in nearly 20 years.
In the preseason, the Irish were predicted to finish near the bottom of the ACC standings. Instead, Notre Dame finished 25-10 in conference play; that record won ND the regular season title in convincing fashion over Georgia Tech, who was second-closest to first at 21-15.
The Irish only lost one of their 12 ACC series during the regular season and fell to a Virginia team in the ACC Tournament that’ll be playing in Omaha later this week.
Despite falling short of a conference tournament championship, the Irish still earned a No. 10 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and hosted a regional for the first time since 2004. Notre Dame used the disappointment of not having a higher seed to its advantage, scoring 50 runs and hammering 15 home runs during a 3-0 stint on their way to a regional championship.
“We have a very good team. A national championship-caliber team,” said Jarrett on Monday night. “I felt like we were in that (top eight-seed) conversation. When you win the conference by five games outright, I was frustrated that we weren’t a national seed. … What more could a team do when you have to win that many conference games, and you separate yourself from the field?”
The Irish held their own during the Super Regional round against a team in Mississippi State that had postseason experience, while also inside an environment that could never be replicated at the friendly confines of Frank Eck Stadium in South Bend.
The Bulldogs and Irish split the first two games of the series at Dudy Noble Field before Mississippi State punched its ticket to Omaha with an 11-7 victory Monday night in Starkville.
“The experience is irreplaceable,” said Jarrett of his team’s Super Regional series against the Bulldogs. “We could sit here and pretend that we’ve been in these settings as a team, but we have not. These guys haven’t played in postseason games. … The essence of each pitch is so critical and the margin of error is slim in a winner-take-all type of game. You can profess to work on that winner-take-all mentality, but until you get in one, into this setting — it’s unique. And we can now file this away as a team experience, and the individuals can reflect on what this felt like.”
LOOKING AHEAD TO 2022
While the sting of elimination still stirs within the program, preparation for next season is already on the minds of many. The Irish will lose key guys like Tanner Kohlhepp and Niko Kavadas, but the majority of the roster is expected back.
“We don’t lose much,” Jarrett said. “Kavadas is a huge part of your team and Kohlhepp was very, very effective. … We have to get better on the mound. (On Monday), we went 22 batters before we were able to strike one out, and that’s very difficult. We got in position to strike some people out and didn’t make pitches to put people away. … And hopefully we just continue to mature offensively and learn our positions defensively. So, we’re still learning, but it obviously looks very bright if you want to look at next year right now.”
With the success that Jarrett has had at Notre Dame so far, his name will be a popular one cycling through college baseball’s premier job openings. On Tuesday, Jarrett brought any uncertainty to a halt.
“Yeah, I will,” said Jarrett when asked by Irish Sports Daily if he’ll be the head coach at Notre Dame in 2022. “If my name’s not involved or mentioned in some of these things that come up, I don’t know that I’m pushing my own program correctly. I’m not searching for anything. … I love it here, I love these kids. These guys represent everything you could possibly ask young men to represent.
“… I can’t say enough about our guys. It was a remarkable year. Their toughness, determination and grit. Just remarkable how these guys handled their academics, the baseball and the transition into our coaching staff.”
