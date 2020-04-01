While humans are being asked to practice social distancing, nothing is stopping local residents from making new friends at animal shelters and rescues.
According to Janet Graham, marketing and outreach manager for the Humane Society of Elkhart County, cat and dog adoptions are going strong despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, she said, the current stay-at-home order is the perfect time for people to bring a new pet into their home because they will be able to help get them accustomed to their new surroundings.
“We’ve been doing quite a few adoptions,” Graham said Monday. “We were kind of surprised.”
Graham added Elkhart County Humane Society officials are hoping to keep moving animals through the facility and into homes because they aren’t sure what the future holds for county residents and their pets.
“Census is low right now; there’s only about 89 animals in the building,” she said. “We are trying to keep moving animals out because we could be getting more animals in; people could get sick and no longer able to take care of their pets. It’s so unknown, and it seems like we are changing daily.”
Graham also expressed concern with space because “kitten season is going to start soon.”
ADOPTIONS
Humane Society of Noble County began last week with accepting potential adopters in the building by appointment only.
“(They) have to have an approved application,” said office manager Tracie Mullins. “Adoptions have slowed, especially since the public can’t come in and look around.”
She and other staff members who were working Tuesday estimated adoptions are down about 50% to 70% since the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, on a positive note, she said, less animals are being surrendered to the Humane Society.
“We are seeing a little bit slower of intake of animals, that’s one good thing,” Mullins said of the facility, which currently houses 12 dogs and about 90 cats.
For Kate Wheeler, who runs Reigning Cat and Dogs Rescue, which is based in northeast Indiana and includes foster families from places such as Goshen, South Bend and Sturgis, Mich., Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order has brought an increase in both adoptions and foster families.
“It’s actually been really good for me, because everyone is home right now,” Wheeler said. “It’s the perfect time to train a puppy. We do a lot of mommy and puppy rescue and no one wants to get a puppy when they work and commute and take care of kids who are all in sports. Now, there’s nothing for people to do.”
Wheeler said she tells people to keep in mind everything is going to go back to normal and, when adopting, they need to remember that.
“It’s been really good because people want to foster right now,” Wheeler said. “Even if they don’t know when they get back to work, they have time now. That’s really helped us out a huge amount because fosters are hard to come by.”
Twyla Johnson, of Bristol, picked up two senior Rottweiler-mix dogs she adopted Tuesday from Humane Society of Elkhart County. She said the dogs, Hank and Renesmee, were just what she needed amid the pandemic.
“It’s been kinda hard with everything that’s been going on, and having companionship with an animal that’s been here … I think it will get everyone closer and get our minds off what’s going on in life right now,” Johnson said.
CHANGING TIMES
The Humane Society of Elkhart County has also made several changes in the midst of the pandemic.
“If animal control officers go out to a house to retrieve an animal, and someone sick is in the residence, we have to wash the animals right after bringing them in,” Graham said.
“We’re doing about the same thing,” said Mullins about current protocol with animals they pick up in Noble County. “We are wiping down animals as they come in, just in case anything is carried on their fur.”
The Humane Society of Noble County also has asked members of the public to wear a mask if they bring in an animal and, “if they are feeling ill, please don’t come in,” Mullins added, saying they also suspended the volunteer program, as well as the community service program in an effort to comply with the stay-at-home order.
“We are running on limited staff right now,” Mullins said. “Animals have to be fed, cages have to be cleaned each morning and, after that, things have slowed down.”
The Humane Society of Elkhart County has also limited the amount of people allowed in the building at one time to 10.
“We are asking (potential adopters) to be serious (about an animal) so they aren’t just coming in to pass time,” Graham said. “Saturdays are our busy days, and you might come in and have to wait in the car for a little bit or while filling out the adoption form.”
For Wheeler, because the rescue is foster-based and doesn’t have a facility, things are easier for her.
“If we did have a facility, if would effect me way more because we couldn’t have people coming in and out,” she said. “Our biggest downside is there are no events being held. We just can’t have people coming out in masses and handling puppies.”
EVENTS CLOSED
Reigning Cat and Dog Rescue holds its adoption events at such places as Tractor Supply Company in Columbia City and Mishawaka, Martin’s Super Markets in Mishawaka and Paw Mart in Granger.
“We do have applications still at those locations,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said the rescue continues to adopt out dogs despite not being able to hold the meet-and-greet events.
“We are still doing adoptions, and we’ve seen an increase, a big-time increase, which is good,” Wheeler said, noting the way adoptions are held has changed. “Somebody will email me for an application, and we email the form. I then call to do veterinary reference checks. We are doing video and Facetime home visits, so I can see where the puppy will sleep and where it will it go potty, instead of going to the home. We still check people out thoroughly.”
When it comes time to meet the puppy, we are staying a good distance apart at a public park, where there’s not a lot of people and they get to meet puppy and sign the contract there, as long as people are practicing basic hygiene, like washing their hands,” Wheeler explained.
As far as a possibility that animals can catch coronavirus or pass it to humans, Graham said there is no evidence that’s the case.
“We’ve received a few phone calls about that,” she said,” and there is nothing showing animals can get this. There is concern of animals having it and carrying it on their fur, and that’s why we are bathing them before handling them.”
Mullins said the Humane Society of Noble County is “doing the same thing. We are wiping down each animal in case it’s carried on their fur.”
The Humane Society of Elkhart County’s Red Barn Resale Shop has been closed, she added, and volunteers only work at the humane society as necessary.
“Our wonderful volunteers, we are asking them to refrain from coming in,” Graham said. “We have a lot of regular volunteers and a few are only coming in as needed. We are just limiting traffic right now.”
ONLINE PRESENCE
Notices about found animals, as well as adoptable pets, are being placed on the Humane Society’s website so people don’t have to go in and look for their pet, she said.
“We are seeing more numbers on Facebook too,” Graham said.
Mullins said both found and adoptable pets are also placed on the Noble County Humane Society’s website and Facebook page as well.
Anyone interested in adopting or fostering may contact Reigning Cat and Dog Rescue via their Facebook page.
For more information on the Humane Society of Elkhart County, visit their Facebook page or www.elkharthumanesociety.org. For information on the Humane Society of Noble County, visit their Facebook page or www.humanesocietynoblecounty.org.
