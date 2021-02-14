SOUTH BEND — The efficiency that Notre Dame had been playing with offensively in recent games — the same offense that coach Mike Brey told the media earlier this week he had been “marveling” at recently — didn’t play with the same precision and consistency that had led them to five wins in seven games.
Despite that, the ability to win “ugly," according to fifth-year senior Nikola Djogo, is something that good basketball teams have to do on occasion.
The impressive performance defensively, coupled with stand-out games from Djogo, Nate Laszewski and Juwan Durham helped the Irish withstand an otherwise average shooting night to sweep the season series over Miami, 71-61, Sunday at Purcell Pavilion.
“I think with the way the game started, you knew it was going to be a hard game,” Brey said. “We had open looks that we weren’t making, and they kept coming at us. Even though it wasn’t pretty, we figured out a way to win. We’ve come a long way with our mental toughness.”
Even without star player Chris Lykes — who’s been injured since the second game of the season, but was rumored to return against the Irish — the Hurricanes kept the pressure on Notre Dame’s defense early in the game.
Miami’s leading scorer, Isaiah Wong, had 11 points in the first half, with six coming on back-to-back treys five minutes into the contest to give his team an 11-10 advantage after the Irish extended their early lead to five behind three-point baskets from Djogo and Cormac Ryan.
From there, the Hurricanes offensive rhythm flowed without much resistance, extending the lead to five on a couple occasions as the half wore on.
Notre Dame’s defense began to ease into the flow of the game after the halfway point of the first half, and that effort ended what rhythm the Hurricanes had built up. Miami would only shoot 2-of-19 to end the half after shooting over 50% before the drought.
The Irish’s own shooting woes kept the ‘Canes close though, leading to a 31-31 tie at halftime.
Djogo had nine first-half points and Durham added seven, while Wong led all scorers with 11.
Both teams shot the ball poorly during the first 20 minutes, and the numbers certainly reflected that. Notre Dame shot just 35% (11-of-31), including 4-of-16 from beyond the arc, while the Hurricanes made only 32% (12-of-37) from the floor. Miami’s 4-of-11 output from the free-throw line hurt coach Jim Larranaga’s team badly as well.
Once the second half started, the Irish began to make a living down in the paint with Djogo and Laszewski.
The tandem combined for 21 points in the second half, with Laszewski — who missed most of the first half due to foul trouble — scoring 12 in the final 20 minutes.
“Nate Laszewski really handled it like a man,” said Brey about his forward’s second half performance on the heels of a non-existent first half. “He was poised, he hung in there. … He really didn’t force anything, and he let it come to him. Then his scoring spurt (later in the second half) probably gave us enough room to escape with the win.”
An old-fashioned three-point play with just over 10 minutes to play in the game gave the Irish their largest lead of the contest at the time, and an opportunity to permanently close the door on Miami.
The Hurricanes answered right back with a 6-0 run to make it 50-49 with under nine minutes to play, and would later regain the lead from an Elijah Olaniyi ‘3’ with 6:44 remaining.
The Irish were on their heels again, but the 7-0 Laszewski run over the next two minutes would be the difference in Sunday night’s game.
Notre Dame led 59-54 after that point, extending the lead to as many as 10 in the final minutes to hold off the Hurricanes and win its sixth game over its last eight.
“Going into the second half, Prentiss (Hubb) was telling me that this was going to be my half,” Laszewski said. “That gave me great confidence that he was still looking for me, and that he still believes in me. … All the guys were doing the same thing, putting me in great spots, so I really appreciated their help tonight.”
Djogo led the Irish with 18 points – his first double-digit game since Dec. 19 – Laszewski scored 14 and Durham finished with 12. Guard Dane Goodwin was the fourth and final Notre Dame player to finish in double digits with 11.
For Miami (7-12, 3-11 ACC) Isaiah Wong had 17, Anthony Walker finished with 14 and Kameron McGusty added 12, but it wasn’t enough after the Irish held the Hurricanes to 10-of-31 (32%) in the second half, including 2-of-10 from three.
The Irish now sit at 9-10 overall and 6-7 in the ACC with a big opportunity to beat an NCAA Tournament-quality team on Wednesday in Clemson (13-5, 7-5 ACC) at home.
“We’ve have an opportunity with a team in Clemson, who has an NCAA Tournament resume,” Brey said. “And we have a chance to get our record to 7-7 (in ACC play). We didn’t get to .500 until Senior Day last year, digging out of that hole, so we could be a little ahead of the game this year.”
