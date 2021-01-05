ND MEN'S BASKETBALL: Irish's game against GT postponed; sixth of season so far

SOUTH BEND — Another scheduled game for the Notre Dame men’s basketball team has bitten the dust.
This time, it was the scheduled home game against Georgia Tech that was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Yellow Jackets program. This left the Fighting Irish scrambling once again to find a new opponent on short notice. No new opponent had been announced as of Tuesday afternoon, but Notre Dame was looking for teams in the Midwest to fill the void.
“We’re going to maybe need a little more flexibility to get games in than people (in North Carolina) or in the Southeast,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said.
Despite all of the last-second changes to the schedule this year, Notre Dame has been able to play nine games. They’re 3-6 overall and 0-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, including a 66-65 loss to North Carolina over the weekend. That game was originally scheduled to be against Pittsburgh, but was changed to UNC after Pitt had their own COVID-19 issues.
Being able to play a full 27-game schedule seems impossible, in Brey’s eyes. Their goal is to get to the 13 games required to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament, which will be held completely in the state of Indiana this year.
“None of us are going to play 27 games; I think we’ve all realized that now,” Brey said. “We’ve got to get to 13 first to be eligible to play in the ‘Hoosier Tournament,’ which they announced (Monday), which is kind of cool. I tip my cap to (NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball) Danny Gavitt for being creative and trying, just like we are.”
LASZEWSKI SHINING
While the Irish have been struggling to produce wins on the court, it hasn’t been because of the production of Nate Laszewski. The junior has quickly become the best player for Notre Dame this season, averaging 17.2 points and 8.2 rebounds a game, both of which are top marks for the Irish.
His production last week was even better, as he scored 28 points against Virginia before finishing with 25 points against North Carolina. Brey credits the work Laszewski did in the offseason as a reason for his success this season so far.
“I give him a lot of credit that he did it long distance,” said Brey of Laszewski’s work in the offseason. “And all of our guys did, but he came back — I hadn’t seen these guys for four months — and he blew my mind when he walked into my office because he has shoulders … I think that has really started it.”
Brey also said the confidence level is rising for Laszewski as his play has improved.
“I think he’s being aggressive hunting his 3-point shot,” Brey said. “For two years previously, I was on him about, ‘Just shoot in the guy’s face. You don’t have to be wide, wide open: you’re seven feet tall, shoot over the top.’ And, he’s starting to do that.
“He, obviously, plays great post defense for us. He rebounds the ball for us. … I think that’s why Nate Laszewski is going to be a valuable NBA player someday. He’s got the skill set, but he’s durable and reliable, physically, on a daily basis.”
INJURY UPDATES
Junior guard Trey Wertz returned to shooting in practice Monday after suffering an ankle injury last week against Virginia. Brey expects Wertz to be ready to go for Sunday’s game at Virginia Tech.
The prognosis was not as good for junior Robby Carmody. After sustaining a knee injury before the season began, Brey said Tuesday that he isn’t expecting Carmody to play this year. Brey anticipates the 6-4 guard will be back to playing 5-on-5 basketball in the summer.
TRANSFER COMMITS TO IRISH
Notre Dame picked up a big player via transfer this past weekend in former Yale forward Paul Atkinson. The 6-10 Florida native was the co-Ivy League Player of the Year in the 2019-20 season, averaging 17.6 and 7.3 rebounds a game.
The Ivy League is not playing this winter due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Atkinson is expected to graduate from Yale this spring and be immediately eligible for the Irish next season.
Brey couldn’t officially comment on Atkinson since the transfer hasn’t become 100% official, but he did express excitement when asked about the move overall.
“Obviously, I am thrilled,” Brey said. “… I’ve done less scouting and more recruiting the last six weeks, and it damn sure has paid off. And I’m happy how I invested my time. We’re really excited, especially when you think about who returns.”
