SOUTH BEND — Purcell Pavilion had an added buzz on Wednesday night that hadn’t been experienced all season.
Students and cheerleaders were present for the first time, and the noise generated from the intimate crowd was a refreshing addition to what had been an otherwise quiet home-game experience.
Unfortunately for the Irish, the added boost failed to make much of an impact on the court against North Carolina State due to the Wolfpack’s firm grasp on the pace of play from the beginning of the game.
NC State went up by as many as 19 in the second half and were able to thwart a 12-0 run by Notre Dame that cut it to seven with 1:20 to play by icing the contest from the free-throw line. The Wolfpack would go to win 80-69, handing the Irish their fourth-straight loss.
“We were outplayed by some men on both sides of the floor,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “Give NC State credit. They’ve been playing great, and they’re a physical, tough group of kids that really put it on us tonight on both ends.”
The Wolfpack had come into the game on a four-game winning streak, and it was clear from tip that they were riding a serious wave of momentum. They got off to a fast start, taking advantage of Notre Dame’s inability to finish near the rim early, going up 11-4 four minutes into the contest.
The Irish put things together at a higher level on the offensive side of the floor to close that gap with a 7-0 run, highlighted by a Prentiss Hubb ‘3’ that tied the game at 11.
The Irish and Wolfpack were gridlocked in a competitive game for most of the remainder of the first half, but one play in particular swayed the game back into NC State’s favor.
Notre Dame guard Cormac Ryan had a chance to give his team its first lead of the game with just over seven minutes to play, but his putback layup attempt didn’t fall, allowing the Wolfpack to hit a three in transition on the next possession to up the lead to 25-21. NC State went on an 12-3 run over the next three and-a-half minutes after the missed layup by Ryan and brought a 40-32 edge into the locker room.
The Irish shot the ball just 35% (12-of-34) compared to NC State’s 54% (18-of-33) and made only 3-of-13 from close range during the first 20 minutes. Hubb, Juwan Durham and Dane Goodwin had six each in the first half, while Jericole Hellems led the Wolfpack with 11 on 5-of-7 shooting.
“I thought we practiced a little better to come out and dig in, but we really didn’t have much,” Brey said. “We really haven’t had much fight the last few games. … It’s about showing the pride to dig out of a hole. We did that at 0-5 (in conference play), but we haven’t showed any of that lately. … We’ve got more than what we’ve been showing, I know that.”
The lack of fight from the Irish continued for much of the second half, and Notre Dame really had no answers for NC State’s offensive efficiency.
The Wolfpack shot over 54% again in the second half, including over 40 from three (5-of-12). A three-point jumper from Shakeel Moore put his team up double digits at the 14:58, and NC State would hold a double-digit advantage all the way until the 1:39 mark of the second half.
Notre Dame scored 12 straight after falling behind 76-57 with 3:39 to go and looked to make things interesting with NC State missing front ends of the bonus down the stretch. They had a shot to cut it to five with 1:09 left, but Goodwin’s layup attempt fell short and any hope of a comeback was thrashed from there.
In the loss, the Irish managed three double-digit scorers in Hubb (14), Trey Wertz (12) and Durham (10).
Notre Dame ends the regular season on Saturday against the ACC’s best in Florida State (15-4, 11-3 ACC) before heading to Greensboro, North Carolina to compete in the ACC Tournament.
“We’ve really been beat up a little over the last two weeks, and we’re wounded quite frankly,” Brey said. “It’s disappointing. … We only have two games guaranteed left on our schedule. I talk to them calmly and told them we got to figure out what we want to do in Greensboro by the way we dig in and compete on Saturday (against Florida State).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.