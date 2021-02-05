SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame coach Mike Brey has preached needing more consistency from his players for pretty much the entirety of ND’s up-and-down season to this point.
After this past week, it’s clear that the Irish players are beginning to heed their coach’s pleads.
Notre Dame (7-9, 4-6 ACC) played probably its best week of basketball in the past week, manhandling both Pittsburgh and Wake Forest by double digits. The offense shot over 50% from the floor in both games, and the team made a combined 23 shots from beyond the arc between the two games as well.
At least four players scored in double figures in both games, and on the defensive side of the ball, the Irish held both the Panthers and Demon Deacons to under 60 points. Brey’s team has done that just three times this season, with all three coming during the team’s current 4-1 mark over the last five games.
“I think during this stretch that we’ve won four out of five, our guys have really invested in our defense,” said Brey after his team’s win over Wake Forest on Tuesday. “It’s really starting to pay dividends. … And when we can get stops and get out a little early on you with the way we pass it, it certainly helps us on the offensive end.”
Brey has talked about how the nucleus of this current team made a similar surge last season. They were 2-5 in the ACC before winning seven of its next nine conference meetings.
For that surge to continue, they’ll have to earn it going forward.
A matchup with Georgia Tech (8-6, 4-4 ACC) in Atlanta is next (Saturday, 8 p.m., ACC Network), and although the Yellow Jackets aren’t going to scare anyone with their current record, it’d be unwise to look past this Josh Pastner-coached team.
GT has ranked wins over Florida State and Clemson, took down North Carolina early in the ACC season and came within a possession of beating Virginia on the road.
The Yellow Jackets have four players who score in double figures, led by guard Jose Alvarado (17.5 PPG) and 6-foot-9 forward Moses Wright (16.9 PPG and 7.7 RPG).
“They’re very explosive offensively,” said Brey on Thursday. “They have great guards who are playing well. Alvarado, like (Notre Dame guard Prentiss) Hubb, stirs the drink for them. It’s a defensive challenge. Can we defend on the road? We’ve played well on the road, can we do it again in Atlanta?”
ATKINSON IS IRISH
Earlier this week, it was announced that Notre Dame would be acquiring one of the top transfers available for next season.
Paul Atkinson Jr., a 6-foot-10 forward from West Palm Beach, Florida, will be a graduate transfer for the 2021-22 season after playing his entire college basketball career at Yale.
The 2019-20 Ivy League Player of the Year averaged nearly 18 PPG his junior season, while averaging over seven RPG in the post.
“I am excited to join the Notre Dame family and get to play alongside a group of really talented guys as well as being able to learn under a great coaching staff that will help me further my game,” said Atkinson Jr. in a press release.
Due to Ivy League COVID protocols, he didn’t have the opportunity to play college basketball this season, but he’ll soon get a chance to play internationally for USA Basketball.
Starting in February, as the only college player selected to join the team, he’ll have a chance to compete in the FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying event in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where the U.S will play the Bahamas and Mexico on Feb. 19 and 20, respectively.
“We’ve talked about whether we could hit a grand slam in that spot where Juwan (Durham) is leaving next season,” Brey said. “(Atkinson) was the best fit on all fronts. … What might of been the most enticing thing for him was having the ability to plug in with four guys who are experienced and play the right way. To his credit, he didn’t sit and wait on it, he jumped on the opportunity.”
NOLAN STEPPING DOWN
A pioneer within the Notre Dame athletics department announced he’ll be hanging up the headset after nearly four decades of covering the Irish.
Jack Nolan, the award-winning voice of the Irish, said on Thursday that he was retiring after 39 seasons at the conclusion of the 2020-21 men’s basketball season.
“I have been truly blessed to have been associated with the Notre Dame Athletics Department for 39 seasons,” said Nolan in a press release. “I will be forever grateful to all the athletes, coaches, colleagues and fans who have been so wonderful to me over the years.”
A year removed from the University of Missouri, Nolan became a South Bend native in 1982 and ever since has covered the Irish football and basketball teams in some capacity. He covered the team for WNDU — the local NBC affiliate — from 1982 to 2006, where he was then hired to work for the University of Notre Dame on campus.
“He’s like a brother and a great friend,” Brey said. “When you think back about all the shows, radio and post-games with all the interaction we’ve had, we’ve done a lot together. … He’s the ultimate professional. Nobody prepares more than Jack Nolan. … We’ve had a lot of fun together, and it’s hard to imagine building that same chemistry with another announcer.”
