One step forward, two steps back.
That’s what Notre Dame did over the last three games with two confidence-boosting wins over Boston College and Miami, only to turn around and manufacture its worst offensive performance during a double-digit loss to No. 20 Virginia Tech.
Irish coach Mike Brey said after the game on Wednesday the biggest issue for his team against the Hokies was the amount of physicality that the opposition played with on both sides of the court.
“They have tougher guys,” Brey said. “I mean, I love my guys, but Virginia Tech’s tougher. It’s just exhausting playing against it. It wears you down.”
The schedule continues to be unforgiving for the Irish heading into Saturday’s road matchup with another team that has a great amount of physicality and athletic ability in Pittsburgh (8-4, 4-3 ACC). Game time is set for 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.
The Panthers’ season started with a demoralizing upset loss to Saint Francis (Pa.), but since then, Pitt has won eight of 11, including a sweep of Syracuse and a road win over Duke.
Pitt coach Jeff Capel’s group has lost its past two games to Wake Forest and North Carolina, so the Irish will need to recover quickly – especially on offense – if they hope to upend a team desperate for a victory.
PREMIER MATCHUP: HUBB VERSUS JOHNSON
Two of the best point guards in the ACC will be on the same court on Saturday night.
Notre Dame’s Prentiss Hubb has been one of the only consistent bright spots for the Irish so far this season, and his efforts last time out against Virginia Tech helped keep his team within striking distance at halftime.
“It’s nice having a little more balance, but (against Virginia Tech), he was on an island,” Brey said of Hubb on Wednesday. “I have the utmost respect for him. He always lays it on the line for us.”
Hubb has scored in double figures over the last three games, including a 22-point effort against the Hokies, his first game he scored over 20 points since dropping a season-high 26 against Ohio State on Dec. 8.
He’s currently second in the ACC with 5.1 assists per game and only trails his opponent on Saturday: Pitt’s Xavier Johnson.
Johnson has averaged 6.3 assists per game this season and has the ninth-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the ACC (6.3 assists to 3.4 turnovers).
The junior from Woodbridge, Virginia has the ability to score at will to complement his passing game. He averages 13.8 PPG and has scored in double-digits in eight of the 12 games he’s taken the court.
A DEFENSIVE "EDGE"
While the Irish’s offense failed to show up on Wednesday against the Hokies, the defense did an admirable job of holding a top-25 team to just 62 points on 40 percent shooting.
During its 2-1 stretch, Brey has been happy with the defensive intensity his team has brought to the court and hopes that trend will continue in games going forward.
“I actually think, starting with the BC game, we’ve played with a little more edge and physicality,” Brey said. “I think we’ve definitely upped it (on defense) recently.”
A stout defensive effort will be a necessity for the Irish if they’re going to leave The Keystone State with a big win.
The Panthers have three players who average double-digit scoring, including the league’s top scorer in Justin Champagnie (20.2 PPG).
Champagnie has put up more than 20 points in six games this year, with his season-high of 31 coming against Duke. He helps the Panthers on the glass as well, grabbing more than 12 rebounds per game.
Pittsburgh is fourth in the conference in terms of rebounds, so it’ll be another tough test for the Irish to haul in key boards against an aggressive and physical team like Pitt.
Notre Dame has improved recently on the glass, outrebounding both BC and Miami on its way to wins, but then were beaten by the Hokies in that category, 46-36.
Historically, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh have played competitive games head-to-head while members of the ACC, with six of the last eight meetings coming within two possessions or less.
Last season, the Irish upended the Panthers 80-72 at Purcell Pavilion.
“We’ve got our hands full,” Brey said on Thursday. “They’re going to come after us physically on defense just like Virginia Tech. They’ve played well and have a Player of the Week candidate in Champagnie. … We won our last road game, so can we bounce back and do it again by winning on Saturday night?”
