An opportunity to stop the bleeding sits in front of the Irish on Saturday.
Notre Dame (9-12, 6-9 ACC) will head to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, with a chance to both sweep the season series against Boston College (3-13, 1-9 ACC) and end a two-game losing streak.
The Eagles have been hit hard by postponements due to COVID-19, having only played three of their last 10 scheduled games. To make matters worse for BC, the team hasn’t won a game since Jan. 12 and owns the position of worst team in the conference.
The Eagles fired Jim Christian on Feb. 16 due to the program’s performance so far this season and interim coach Scott Spinelli will make his debut as acting head coach at 2 p.m. on ACC Network.
In the first meeting, Notre Dame had five players score in double figures, shot nearly 50% from the field and knocked down 14 three-point baskets; on defense, the Irish held the Eagles to 43% and an impressive 9-of-29 (31%) from beyond the arc. Boston College will be shorthanded as well with Wynston Tabbs (13.3 PPG) currently suspended indefinitely, and Rich Kelly (11 PPG) now in the transfer portal.
“It’s kind of hard to figure out who they are,” said Notre Dame coach Mike Brey on this week’s radio show. “They have a new coach, they’ve lost some key players, but I’d say we better be ready for a very inspired group. They’re back (from COVID), they have a new voice leading them, they’ve got nothing to lose, and every time we play Boston College in Chestnut Hill they’re usually great games.”
COSTLY SECOND HALFS
While the Irish are limping into this weekend’s matchup with BC at 9-12 overall, anybody who follows Notre Dame basketball will tell you that their record could be 11-10.
Two of the last three losses have come due to terrible second half collapses after the Irish held double-digit leads. On Feb. 6, Notre Dame held a 15-point halftime lead against Georgia Tech before falling 82-80, and last weekend, ND was up by 20 in the second half at the Carrier Dome against Syracuse before getting outscored 40-12 the rest of the way.
No collapses were allowed against Louisville on Tuesday, but the Cardinals still outscored (36-33) and outshot (50% to 41%) the Irish after they needed a high quality half being down nine at halftime.
Due to those crushing losses, the slim chance Notre Dame had at an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament is now gone, and the only path remaining is a miracle run through the ACC Tournament field in Greensboro, North Carolina, March 9-13.
“Really tough week for us, and it was a really disappointing afternoon in Syracuse,” Brey said. “We played so well in the first half, but I thought our handling of their pressure and the quick shots we took because of the pressure really cost us. Losses like those are tough ones to bounce back from.”
DURHAM AND LASZEWSKI’S NEEDED CONSISTENCY
When Juwan Durham and Nate Laszewski are scoring in double figures and effectively rebounding the basketball, Notre Dame is a tough team to defend.
Durham has played very well over the last couple months, scoring in double digits in every game since Jan. 30 against Pittsburgh. He leads the ACC in field goal percentage at 63.5%.
“It’s really neat to see a senior down the stretch playing his best basketball,” Brey said. “I think (Juwan)’s gotten a lot more confident. … I’m happy for him to finish his senior year with some momentum and set himself up to make some money professionally next year.”
Laszewski has had a solid season himself, being second in the ACC in field goal percentage at 59.6%. But the big man only scored two points on 0-of-8 shooting against Louisville last time out. He’s failed to score in double-digits only twice since Feb. 2. A solid performance against the Cardinals could’ve changed things, but Louisville’s defense was ready.
“When people take him away on offense, he figures out other ways of helping out the team,” Brey said. “On the defensive end, with rebounding, being able to rotate on ball screens, I think he’s handled how people have come at him since he’s burst on the scene this year with great poise.”
