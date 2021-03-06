SOUTH BEND — What a difference a few days can make.
On Wednesday night, the Irish played with a noticeable lack of fight in the double-digit loss to NC State. The frustration of the then-four game losing streak bubbled over in the stands as chants of “Fire Brey!” rained down from the rafters.
On Saturday though, Notre Dame came out with a renewed sense of urgency against No. 11 Florida State that it had lacked in recent weeks.
Notre Dame led for the entirety of the game, stacking its lead in the first half up to as many as 20. The Seminoles cut that advantage to four late in the second half, but the Irish benefited from costly turnovers by coach Leonard Hamilton’s team to be able to ice the game with free throws and win 83-73 on Senior Day.
“That was probably the low point of the season,” said Dane Goodwin of Wednesday’s game. “We knew we had to be better in every aspect of the game, and we really came out hungry today. We wanted to prove something about ourselves and to others that one game isn’t going to define us, so we stepped up and made the change.”
It was clear from the tip that this game for the Irish was going to be different.
Notre Dame (10-14, 7-11 ACC) ran out to an 11-3 lead a few minutes into the first half, and that advantage rose to as many as 14 within the first 10 minutes of the game.
Guard Nik Djogo got off to a fast start, scoring eight of his team’s first 13 points. On Senior Day, he felt he had to set an example for his team in his final home game wearing a Notre Dame uniform.
“On Wednesday night, I was really antsy and frustrated,” Djogo said. “As a leader of this team, I kind of felt embarrassed with how I was treating things. So I first sent out a text to coach Brey saying I had his back with everything that was going on, and then I texted the guys that the type of team performance I gave on Wednesday wasn’t something they should expect out of me, and that I would change the way I approached the game on Saturday.”
It seemed the entire team followed Djogo’s lead with the way it shot the ball early, especially from three-point land. The Irish opened 6-of-10 from three, while the Seminoles (15-5, 10-4 ACC) were 0-of-8. That was the difference maker in the first half.
A Goodwin ‘3’ with 2:29 left in the first half put ND up 20 before FSU cut the lead to 47-31 at halftime.
The Irish shot nearly 50% from the field (14-of-29), including 7-of-18 from beyond the arc to go along with an efficient 12-of-14 from the free-throw line. Prentiss Hubb had 13 points to lead his team, with Goodwin (nine points) and Djogo (eight points) behind him.
A Florida State team that had won five of six coming into Purcell Pavilion on Saturday looked checked out from the beginning of the game, and the team’s first half shooting numbers represented that. The Seminoles shot under 40% (11-of-28) and were 3-of-11 from three. Even with the terrible performance through the first 20 minutes, Florida State fought back during the final 20.
Florida State opened the second half with a 7-0 run that trimmed the lead back down to single digits for the first time since the 14:25 mark of the first half.
The Irish avoided the complete collapse, however, staying composed and hitting timely shots to end the run and maintain a comfortable lead.
Notre Dame only shot the ball 36% from the field and 2-of-9 from deep. The difference came at the free-throw line for the Irish in the second half where they went 16-of-20 to finish 28-of-34 overall.
“The floor was opened for drives with the way we attacked the defense,” Notre Dame coach Brey said. “And when we drive, a lot of times, we’re going to get fouled. We’re a great free-throw shooting team, and we got there a lot, and we cashed in.”
Notre Dame looked primed to close out the Senior Day triumph up eight with four minutes to play, but the top team in the ACC had one more run in it.
A 6-0 blitz over the next minute and-a-half had the Seminoles within four with 2:30 remaining. They’d have two straight opportunities on back-to-back offensive possessions to trim the lead further, but turnovers both times ended any hope of a decisive comeback.
The Irish would knock down free throws at the end — including four from Nate Laszewski — to seal their 10th win of the season.
Hubb led all scorers with 22 points and Goodwin was second with 15 points and nine rebounds. The seniors, Juwan Durham and Djogo, each finished with 11 points.
Florida State was led by freshman Scottie Barnes who scored 17. RaiQuan Gray finished with a double-double (15 points and 10 rebounds).
Now, Brey and his team will turn its attention to Greensboro, North Carolina for the ACC Tournament that starts on Tuesday. In order to have any hope of making the NCAA Tournament, the Irish will have to win five games in five days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.