The way the ACC Tournament played out for Notre Dame was a great example of how the entire 2020-21 campaign went for the Fighting Irish: a first round buzzer beater of a win over Wake Forest to give themselves a glimmer of hope — only for that hope to completely evaporate after a 42-point loss to North Carolina a day later.
The Irish were overwhelmed by a quality opponent that will be featured in the 68-team bracket being announced on Sunday — a position coach Mike Brey and his team hope to be in soon.
“This group coming back going into my 22nd year is in the same boat as my seventh year,” said Brey after Wednesday’s loss. “Then, we had missed the tournament three years, and now it’ll be three or four years. We have to get back, we absolutely have too. We had to go back in year seven, and we did. … I told the team a year from this Selection Sunday, our goal should be to see our name flash up.”
KEY PIECES RETURNING
While the Irish only lose seniors Juwan Durham and Nik Djogo going into next season, it’s hard to be optimistic about the talent that’ll be leftover after an 11-15 season. But there are pieces for Notre Dame that showed spurts of brilliance in 2020-21, and if those players become more consistent next season, the Irish have a shot at ending the NCAA Tourney drought.
The three players that are arguably the most important are Prentiss Hubb, Nate Laszewski and Cormac Ryan.
Hubb is a quality point guard who has the ability to distribute the ball at a high level and create points on his own. He averaged 14.6 points per game to lead the team, and he was the conference’s best passer averaging nearly 6.67 assists per game. While his field goal percentage was poor at times (39% for the season), the junior scored in double digits 18 times during the campaign, scoring more than 20 on four occasions.
Laszewski was almost as inconsistent as his team was this year, but when he was on, he looked like one of the best forwards in the ACC.
The 6-foot-10 junior from Jupiter, Florida, has versatility you don’t see a ton in a guy his size. He shot 59% (119-of-202) from the field in 2020-21, including 43% (36-of-83) from beyond the arc. He was second on the team with 13.3 PPG and led Notre Dame by grabbing more than seven rebounds per game. The big man also scored over 20 points four times during the season, shooting more than 60% from the field in each of those contests.
From a shooting guard standpoint next season, Ryan and Dane Goodwin will be the X-factors on the wings for the Irish in 2021-22.
Both players had bright spots throughout the year, but those were less common compared to guys like Hubb, Durham and Laszewski this season.
Ryan dealt with and powered through injury issues this season, which led to some of his sporadic production. He did drop an impressive 28 points against Duke on Feb. 9, but the junior only averaged 9.9 PPG, a number that will need to go up next year.
Goodwin was the third-leading scorer on the team (11.8 PPG) and at times showed the best stroke for Notre Dame from behind the three-point line. He dropped at least 10 points 14 times this season, but down the stretch, only managed single digits in four of the team’s final five games.
REINFORCEMENTS IN 2021-22
Along with all of the returning players on the roster for next season, Notre Dame has a few new pieces coming in that should contribute right away.
The first is transfer Paul Atkinson from Yale. He should be an instant replacement for Durham as a true low-post player at 6-foot-10. Atkinson has a ton of college basketball experience (60 starts at Yale) and can score at a high level in the paint. He averaged nearly 18 PPG his junior season, helping earn him the Ivy League Player of the Year award. For his career, he has averaged 12 PPG and has shot 66% from the field.
From the high school ranks, four-star guard Blake Wesley (South Bend Riley) is expected to sign with the Irish. Wesley has averaged an impressive 27.8 PPG for the Wildcats, helping lead them to a 16-8 record and a sectional championship. He’s consistently scored in double digits, dropping at least 30 points 12 times and over 40 twice.
Another local high school standout that will be joining the Irish next season is J.R. Konieczny from South Bend Saint Joseph. The Indians are 19-4 and also won a sectional championship in large part due to Konieczny. The senior has averaged 28.8 PPG and can knock down perimeter shots, make plays inside the three-point line and shoot at a high percentage from the stripe.
MIKE BREY’S HOT SEAT
The program as a whole is in a position it hasn’t been in for over a decade, and after a 66-61 record over four years without an NCAA Tournament bid, some of those that follow Notre Dame basketball closest have started to indicate that a change at head coach may be what’s best.
But the fact is Brey, who’s been the face of the program for over 20 years, gave ND basketball a pulse after 10 straight years without an NCAA Tournament appearance and is 448-248 in 21 seasons as head coach. He’s shown he can change things at a quick rate, and that’s what will have to happen next season if he wants the hot seat to stay below the boiling point.
