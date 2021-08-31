SOUTH BEND — Nearly four years ago, Notre Dame picked up a commitment from one of the top wide receivers in the country in Kevin Austin Jr.
A four-star recruit out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the 6'2", 215-pound deep threat was thought to be one of the next great wideouts out of Notre Dame. Unfortunately for Austin Jr., things haven’t panned out that way to this point.
After catching just five balls for 90 yards his freshman season and not seeing any action during his sophomore campaign, Austin Jr.’s junior year was supposed to see him breakout.
But then came the foot injury.
During fall camp in 2020, Austin Jr. landed awkwardly on his left foot, breaking his fifth metatarsal. The then-junior had surgery and was back on the field two months later against Florida State. He’d play the next week against Louisville as well, but during practice before a matchup with Pittsburgh, the bone broke once again.
“It was very difficult in the beginning,” said Austin Jr. of the injuries last season. “But I had a great support staff around me. My coaches, my teammates, my family, you know they were behind me in both instances when it happened. They ran with it and basically helped me and uplifted me every single time.”
The initial injury likely needed a bone graft for it to properly heal, but Austin Jr.’s drive to be on the field outweighed the risk initially. After the second break, a bone graft was performed, effectively ending his season and causing him to miss the spring as well.
Austin Jr. gradually worked up to full strength in the summer before being a full participant in fall camp. He’s looked healthy in practice, and he’s ready to finally use his talents in a full-time role after being named a starter on this week’s depth chart.
“I think I did really well,” said Austin Jr. of his fall camp performance. “I feel 100 percent on my foot. I feel like I’m taking the right steps to becoming the player that I want to be this year.”
Austin Jr. and fellow wide receivers like Braden Lenzy, Avery Davis and Joe Wilkins Jr. have all been with the Irish for a while, but the production from them hasn’t quite lived up to expectations. For the upcoming season opener against Florida State (Sunday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN), Austin Jr., Lenzy and Davis are all listed at the top of the depth chart. For Notre Dame’s offense to be where it needs to be this season, those guys in particular will have to deliver.
“What’s different now is we are more connected as a group,” Austin Jr. said. “You know a lot of us came in together, and we all basically knew we were going to be the guys this season. Taking that into last year, this spring and the summer, we all know we have to stick together always. Do everything together and then we’ll be alright throughout the season.”
Along with being a full-time starter, this season presents a new challenge in getting acclimated with a new quarterback.
Jack Coan and Austin Jr. didn’t have the opportunity to build chemistry together during the spring, so it’s been a lot of catch-up between the two during some of the summer and into fall camp.
“Obviously in the spring, I didn’t get a chance to throw with Jack, but we’ve been talking every day, and I was telling him how things were going to be once I got back,” Austin Jr. said. “Once I finally did get back in the summer, it was really exciting to get back out there and have him throw me the ball. I basically told him he could always try to overthrow me. We always had that challenge. One day he actually did end up overthrowing me, but it’s alright.”
One thing for sure is this is the most confident Austin Jr. has felt at Notre Dame. According to him, he’s ready to use his big frame and pass-catching ability to make things happen in the open field and help lead the Irish to another successful season in 2021.
“I’m definitely better than what I was 18 months ago,” Austin Jr. said. “This time coming back (from the foot injury), I didn’t feel anything. I feel no pain, no type of tweaking or anything. That’s the confidence that I have building off going into this season. I know I’m confident in my foot and in my medical staff that have trained me and prepared me for this moment.”
