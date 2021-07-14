SOUTH BEND – It’s not an easy task replacing a Butkus Award winner.
Yet that’s what Notre Dame will have to do in 2021 at the linebacker position.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah – a second-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2021 NFL Draft – was one of the best players in all of college football over the last two seasons. The All-American tallied 142 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and an interception in 25 games played over the last two years; those numbers earned him the award for best linebacker at the end of last season, and deservedly so.
Owusu-Koramoah was a dynamic playmaker who played Notre Dame’s hybrid safety/linebacker position very effectively. He was a bit undersized at 6-1, 215, but his vast versatility will be missed this season.
The positive thing for defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is that he has a solid amount of veteran experience ready to step in and replace some of Owusu-Koramoah’s production.
Two of those players sitting at the top of the linebacker depth chart are seniors Drew White and Bo Bauer.
White’s been the starting Mike linebacker over the past two seasons, and is likely to secure that role again this fall, despite missing a large chunk of spring practice with an injured ankle.
Bauer – listed at 6-3, 230 pounds – has the prototypical size of a traditional Mike linebacker, but the likelihood of beating out White for that starting spot is slim. Bauer played in all 12 games a season ago, earning 26 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a sack.
That kind of production is hard to keep off the field and coach Freeman acknowledged that this spring.
“What we’ll do, as we get into fall, we’ll start with the three best linebackers and put them on the field,” said Freeman in April. “And I don’t care what positions they’re in. I’m trying to cross-train those guys at multiple different positions just so we can figure out who are the best three for every package. Bo and Drew are two guys I can definitely see playing on the field at the same time.
“With Bo, he’s always been a productive linebacker. … But I’ve really seen his leadership step up in the linebacker room. Not having Drew out there, you miss some of that leadership. And that’s what I’m seeing Bo take major strides in. He’s done a great job.”
Behind Bauer and White, JD Bertrand saw a lot of extra reps with White absent this spring, and his athleticism was hard to ignore. Bertrand’s just a junior and hasn’t had an extended amount of playing time on defense through his first two seasons with the Fighting Irish. That could change quickly if Bauer or White fall victim to injuries during the fall.
The two linebackers that made the most noise during the Blue-Gold Game on May 1 were juniors Jack Kiser and Marist Liufau. Kiser led the Blue team with eight tackles while Liufau was at the top of the chart for the Gold team with five.
Kiser’s been buried on the depth chart during his two seasons in South Bend. This spring though, he played a lot of the practice reps at the “rover” position, which was a spot Owusu-Koramoah thrived in a year ago. Heading into fall camp, Kiser is in the best position to lockdown the starting job there.
“Jack’s an incredibly intelligent individual,” Freeman said. “He’s athletic, he’s physical, and he makes a lot of plays. He’s done a great job. We’re trying to move him around and put him in different positions, so you don’t always know where he’s going to be positioned at. He has to be a disruptor, and he has to be a guy that can play in coverage, and he’s been doing a heck of a job at the rover position.”
Liufau – who managed a sack and two tackles for loss to go along with his five tackles in the spring game – came on strong toward the end of the 2020 season by putting together six-tackle outputs against both Clemson and Alabama. He has ideal size (6-2, 226 pounds) for the Will position at linebacker. His speed and physicality may become even more noticeable under coach Freeman’s more player-friendly scheme.
Senior Isaiah Pryor played behind Owusu-Koramoah the last couple of seasons at the rover spot. He’s played in spurts during his Irish career, but has yet to make a huge impact as a starter. He and Kiser will be fiercely competing for the starting job there during fall camp.
Notre Dame lost a very key player that helped lead the team to a College Football Playoff appearance last season, but it appears the talent that was overshadowed by Owusu-Koramoah is ready to pick up the slack in 2021.
