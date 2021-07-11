SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame is known most for its offensive line play.
Since 2014, the Fighting Irish have had nine offensive lineman drafted in the NFL Draft with three starters from a year ago in Liam Eichenberg, Aaron Banks and Robert Hainsey hearing their names called during this year’s draft.
Tommy Kraemer is in the NFL now as well. So, of course, that area along the line been one of the main points of emphasis during this offseason for the Irish.
With four starters to replace on the offensive line, coach Brian Kelly and his staff plugged guys in and out all spring to make sure they were happy with their approach heading into fall camp.
“We’ve got great competition,” said Kelly early this spring. “We’ve got Tosh Baker and Blake Fisher battling it out at the tackle position. We’ve got a couple of young guys there, and that’s very good for your team. You look at it across the board with (Michael) Cormady, (John) Dirksen, (Dillan) Gibbons and (Zeke) Correll, there’s a number of guys that are in there that all want an opportunity.”
Since then, Gibbons – a fifth-year senior – has transferred to Florida State, which made Notre Dame even younger up front.
After Gibbons’ departure, the Irish picked up Cain Madden from Marshall. A sixth-year senior, Madden started the last three seasons for the Thundering Herd, and he’ll be favored to take one of the open guard positions this fall.
Behind those two, junior Correll took first-team reps at center for a majority of the spring where he’s expected to start in 2021. Senior Josh Lugg is an experienced and versatile player who has played at all three positions along the line during his Irish career.
“We’ve used him at so many positions, and I think he feels most comfortable at the tackle position,” said Kelly of Lugg this spring. “That’s kind of where we’ve settled in as well. … We’ve been playing a lot with (Blake) Fisher and (Rocco) Spindler on one side to solidify the guard and tackle position. So it makes sense to plug in, say, Patterson at guard and then Lugg goes to tackle. That’s kind of where we’re at.”
Lugg saw a lot of time at tackle this spring, where he played the final five games of the season last year after Hainsey fell to an injury. At 6-7, Lugg slimmed down to just under 300 pounds this offseason after weighing over 320 in 2020. The drop in weight should help the back issues he dealt with at times a season ago.
“I had to look at myself in the mirror and be like if I’m a little bit lighter, I’m going to be able to move better and it’s not going to be such a strain on my back,” said Lugg during the spring. “I think that really helped. I haven’t had any issues come up at all now since the end of the season last year.
“I feel strong. It’s all in the core at this point. If I can have a tight core, I feel that it’ll really improve my back and I’ll be able to play and feel comfortable.”
The only starter left from 2020 – Jarrett Patterson – missed all of the spring due to injury but is expected to take one of the five starting positions this fall as well.
With Madden, Correll, Lugg and Patterson figuring to be four of the five starting lineman when Notre Dame kicks off its season against Florida State in early September, there’s one slot left to fill at guard.
That will likely fall to a freshman in either Fisher or Spindler. Both players were four-star recruits out of high school with Fisher being ranked best at his position in the state of Indiana, while Spindler was ranked third-best out of Michigan.
Fisher earned a lot of first-team reps at tackle – his natural position – so for him to play, another player such as Patterson or Lugg may have to move to the other guard position so Fisher can slide in.
Spindler is a natural guard and played most of his reps there during the spring, so he has a chance to start there if the Irish are comfortable not moving the other players around.
There are still a lot of moving pieces along the line that’ll continue to move into fall practice. It appears Notre Dame’s coaching staff has zoned in on the right players. Where they’ll actually play though may not be fully ironed out until closer to kick-off in September.
