SOUTH BEND – No. 12 Notre Dame’s toughest stretch of its 2021 season begins on Saturday in Chicago where the Fighting Irish will clash with No. 18 Wisconsin from Soldier Field at Noon on Fox.
The game between the Irish and Badgers will be the ninth rendition of the Shamrock Series, the first since Notre Dame defeated Syracuse at Yankee Stadium in 2018. If the Irish manage to upend Wisconsin, the program will stay undefeated in the Shamrock Series at 9-0 and head coach Brian Kelly will pass Knute Rockne as the all-time winningest coach in Notre Dame history (106 wins).
If Notre Dame finds a way to win, it’ll have to be earned against a physical Wisconsin team that controls the ball on offense and stifles opponents on defense.
“Wisconsin’s an outstanding football team,” Kelly said. “They’re consistent, they’re physical, they’re smart. They play to their traits, and we’ll have to do the same. They beat more talented teams because their sum is greater than their parts. It’s a testament to who they are, how they’re coached and how they play in their system. … We’ll have to get them off the field. They possess the football through a very powerful running game. It’ll be a great challenge for our football team.”
For the Notre Dame defense, what Kelly alluded to with getting the Badgers off the field will likely be the biggest key. Wisconsin controls the pace of play behind an oversized offensive line and a stable of capable running backs.
The Badgers are 10th in the country in rushing offense with an impressive 532 yards on the ground through two games. Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi leads the team with 265 rushing yards and two touchdowns, but junior Isaac Guerendo has collected 148 yards on the ground with a pair of touchdowns and redshirt freshman Jalen Berger made his presence felt with 63 yards and a touchdown against Eastern Michigan.
With all of that running comes an extended period of time on the football field. The Badgers possessed the ball for nearly 43 minutes against Penn State and then followed that performance with 40:04 of possession time against Eastern Michigan. Wisconsin ranks first in the country in that category, and because of that, the Irish will have to be stout up front against the run and force Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz to throw the football more in order to get off the field.
Mertz isn’t relied upon much to make big plays through the air. The sophomore’s just 34-of-56 for 326 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions so far this season. Notre Dame’s best shot of winning the game comes from a fast start offensively, since Mertz hasn’t shown the ability to put up big numbers passing. If the Irish can jump out to a two-possession lead in the first half, it’ll become a tall task for Wisconsin to fight back from such a deficit.
“Wisconsin forces you to be so efficient on the offensive side of the ball,” Kelly said. “Mertz, their quarterback, has all the tools to make plays. He’s got arm strength, he can run and he has a lot of weapons around him. … (Wisconsin head coach) Paul Chryst is an outstanding football coach, and I’ll say this, his football teams are always smart and well-coached. They’re physical at the point of attack, and they play a style of football that hasn’t changed at all since Chryst’s been there. And quite frankly, he’s one of the best football coaches in the country because he stays true to that.”
Offensively, Notre Dame will be challenged by the second-best team in the country in total defense. The Badgers have allowed just 23 points through their first two games with the opposition averaging just 194 total yards per game.
On the ground, the Irish made some strides against Purdue after Kyren Williams ran for nearly 100 yards and a touchdown. Finding any breathing room against Wisconsin though will be a difficult task. So far, the Badgers have given up a total of 66 rushing yards this season.
Keeanu Betton – a 6’4”, 317-pound nose tackle – is a tough matchup for any offensive line. He’s physical and it can sometimes take two offensive lineman to block him. That kind of attention gives opportunities for Wisconsin’s experienced linebackers to make plays at the line of scrimmage. Redshirt senior Jack Sanborn – listed at 6’2”, 240 pounds – has six tackles (three for loss) and a sack so far this season. The Badgers are also expected to get starting linebacker Leo Chenal back against the Irish after he missed the first two games due to COVID.
The secondary has loads of experience as well with four seniors starting. They’re a solid unit overall, but look for Irish quarterback Jack Coan to exploit them deep down the field similar to what Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford did week one during the Nittany Lions victory.
“Jim Leonhard is an outstanding defensive coach, and he has some big fellas up front,” Kelly said. “It starts with Betton at the nose, who’s a great two-gap player. We’ll have to come with some things to neutralize him. (Wisconsin) also has some of the most instinctive and disciplined linebackers that we’ll see all year. … This will be a challenge for us, but it’s one that we’re excited about. Getting to go to Chicago at Soldier Field. Chicago’s a great base for us and the Notre Dame fans.”
