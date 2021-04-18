Ten practices into the spring, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly and his coaching staff are starting to keen in on specific position groups that need to continue to make strides before spring practice concludes with the Blue-Gold Game on May 1.
Perhaps the biggest position of interest continues to be the offensive line. With what will be a new-look lineup in the trenches after a majority of the starting five from a year ago having left, Kelly says the focus now will be to figure out which five lineman will fit best against Florida State on Sept. 5.
“We’ve got great competition,” Kelly said. “We’ve got Tosh Baker and Blake Fisher battling it out at the tackle position. We’ve got a couple of young guys there, and that’s very good for your team. You look at it across the board with (Michael) Cormady, (John) Dirksen, (Dillan) Gibbons and (Zeke) Correll, there’s a number of guys that are in there that all want an opportunity.”
Kelly mentioned the importance of getting a third lineman solidified at the center spot behind probable starter in Correll and backup Jarrett Patterson, who is expected to take one of the starting positions at tackle or guard in the fall. Depth at the center position is important because it helps create the stability of Patterson’s position on the line if Correll were to miss any time due to injury.
Another guy who looks to be a favorite for one of the starting spots along the line is Josh Lugg. A senior, Lugg has shown versatility by splitting time at all three positions during his time at Notre Dame.
“We’ve used him at so many positions. I think he feels most comfortable at the tackle position,” said Kelly of Lugg. “That’s kind of where we’ve settled in as well. … We’ve been playing a lot with (Blake) Fisher and (Rocco) Spindler on one side to solidify the guard and tackle position. So it makes sense to plug in, say, Patterson at guard and then Lugg goes to tackle. That’s kind of where we’re at after 10 (spring practices).”
WHITE ABSENT AT LINEBACKER
Veteran linebacker Drew White has missed time during the spring with a high-ankle sprain, and according to Kelly, his return for the spring is questionable. White’s absence has allowed for other guys like Jake Keiser and JD Bertrand to get some extra work and establish themselves as potential contributors in the fall.
It has been a learning curve for even the experienced linebackers in Shayne Simon and Marist Liufau as well, having to adjust to the new schemes implemented by defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman so far this spring.
“I think all of them, in talking to Marcus, have shown that they’ll play and have an opportunity to impact,” Kelly said. “I think all of them have made great strides, and I know they’re excited to play in this type of defense because the linebackers are very active and are moving around.”
VETERAN STABILITY AT WIDE RECEIVER
The wide receiver position is another group that’s been overshadowed with question marks during the spring.
The room is filled with veteran talent in seniors Braden Lenzy, Joe Wilkins Jr. and Lawrence Keys III. Pair them with Kevin Austin Jr. — who is out for the spring with a foot injury — and Avery Davis Jr., the Irish receiving corps has the potential to be a solid group for the probable starter at quarterback in Jack Coan.
Lenzy (nine catches, 122 yards), Wilkins Jr. (seven catches, 63 yards, touchdown) and Keys III (18 catches, 185 yards) all have been used sparingly during their Irish careers due to a number of various reasons, but now Kelly expects them to take a leap forward during their senior campaigns.
“At receiver, more than anything, it’s about getting Wilkins, Lenzy and Keys at the next level,” Kelly said. “Those three guys is where this is at. They have got to ascend to the championship level. They’ve been good, but I need them to get to that great level. They’re capable of it. This is really wrapped up in those three guys taking the next step. That’s assuming we get Kevin (Austin Jr.) back and, you know, Avery’s been steady for us in the slot.
“We got a great tight end, two outstanding backs, three really with C’Bo (Flemister). We got a pretty good offense there. But those three guys are really the key for us at the wide receiver position.”
