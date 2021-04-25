SOUTH BEND — As Notre Dame spring practice nears completion with the Blue-Gold Game now less than a week away, the defensive back position has been a group that’s progressed nicely since practice began in early March.
A spot that requires physicality due to defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman’s preference of man coverage from his defensive backs on the outside, a few guys have really emerged throughout the spring that will make heavy impacts on the defensive side of the ball in the fall.
Senior TaRiq Barcy is expected to hold things down at the nickelback position, which leaves the two outside spots open to players like junior Cam Hart, sophomore Ramon Henderson and fellow sophomore Clarence Lewis. All three are listed at 6-0 or taller and have continued to make getting stronger a priority for the physicality that comes with playing man coverage.
“Both these guys have elite traits,” said Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly of Hart and Henderson after Saturday’s practice. “They’re long, athletic, and they have the ability to play the ball. Both of them were wide receivers so they both have excellent speed. … When you line them up, those two look as good as anybody in the country.”
According to Kelly, Hart — listed at 6-2, 207 pounds — is one of the strongest defensive backs on the team. With the transition from wide receiver behind him and having seen game action in 12 contests throughout his Notre Dame career, the rising junior has been focusing on fine tuning those defensive skills for the fall.
“In terms of ball skills, that comes really natural to me being a wide receiver my whole life,” Hart said. “But as far as things I’ve wanted to work on, I wanted to work on my technique. We’re going to be in press coverage a majority of the time, so I’ve been doing that at the line of the scrimmage by using my length and being a longer corner.”
MAYER ON THE RISE
While talent isn’t a question at the wide receiver position for the Irish, inexperience and injury issues are things that could linger into the fall. A clear remedy for whoever lines up under center at quarterback for Notre Dame this season could be at the tight end spot.
Sophomore Michael Mayer — a former five-star recruit — made a noticeable impact his freshman season with 42 catches, 450 yards and two touchdowns. He earned Third Team All-ACC honors for his efforts, and now Mayer’s ready to be relied upon even more in 2021.
“I think it’s just staying to what I did as a freshman,” said Mayer when asked how he’ll continue to grow at his position. “I was very hungry to play. I wanted to be on the field with everybody. I think that determination has to stay the same. I have to come in, and I have to act like no spot is predetermined right now. We have a lot of good tight ends, and a lot of guys are playing so I just have to keep that hunger.”
Mayer has the potential to be a No. 1 option at pass catcher with how effective he is against every level of the defense. At 6-5, 250, Mayer’s a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses, and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees recognizes that.
“For us, it’s all about trying to isolate matchups for Mike,” said Rees after Thursday’s practice. “How do we get him in a situation where (the defense) can’t help? Where can we get him one-on-one? It really doesn’t matter if it’s a corner, then (Mayer)’s going to have a size advantage. If it’s a safety or a linebacker, he’s going to have an agility advantage.”
Behind Mayer, there’s a lot of shuffling going on after Tommy Tremble declared early for the NFL Draft. Veteran George Takacs (6-6, 245) has played in 16 games during his Irish career and has had a good spring. After Takacs, sophomore Kevin Baumann has been solid during the spring as well, and Rees hopes he’ll have an expanded role in the offense this fall.
INJURY UPDATES
During Saturday’s Zoom call, Kelly went over the injury list and updated the media on the statuses of every player who has missed some time this spring.
Senior linebacker Drew White was back at practice this week after missing time due to an ankle injury. While he’s practicing in some fashion, Kelly hasn’t committed to him playing in Saturday’s spring game.
In some other positive news, Kelly stated that three players who have missed significant time with injuries in junior safety Kyle Hamilton (ankle), senior wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (foot) and senior rover Paul Moala (Achilles) are progressing well. All three have began running and conditioning as they continue their rehab.
Kelly mentioned a couple newer additions to the injury report in freshman players Will Schweitzer and Gabe Rubio. Schweitzer, a reserve offensive lineman, had successful knee surgery on Friday. Rubio, a defensive lineman, has been sidelined for some time with an elbow injury. Kelly said Rubio’s status for the Blue-Gold Game is uncertain.
Three other players who have been absent all spring in junior guard Jacob Lacey (shoulder), senior offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (knee) and junior quarterback Brendon Clark (knee) will continue to nurse their injuries into the summer to prepare for fall.
