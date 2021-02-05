ND FOOTBALL: New DC Freeman a 'tiger' on recruiting trail

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston had a unique way of describing new Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.
“The one thing I’ll tell you is that he’s a tiger,” said Elston of his new colleague. “And, I love that. I love working with other coaches that attack in the recruiting cycle, build relationships and challenge me, as a position coach, to do the same.”
Freeman appreciated the compliment and explained what being a “tiger” means to him.
“It’s about working; it is,” Freeman said. “Recruiting is developing relationships and it’s about work. It’s a part of our profession where I think, at times, you can out-work your opponent, and that’s something I believe in: relentless work to get better, relentless work to get the outcomes that you want. That’s something we preach to our players, and I hope they can see those same traits in the same guys that are saying, ‘We have to be relentless in everything we do.’”
Freeman was hired as the new defensive coordinator Jan. 8, replacing new Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea. Freeman has spent the past four seasons as the DC for Cincinnati, helping turn the Bearcats into one of the top defenses in the country. He was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2020, given to the country’s top assistant coach.
Notre Dame was one of the places Freeman thought about playing coming out of high school, but the Ohio native ultimately chose Ohio State. Even though he’s only been on Notre Dame’s campus for less than a month, he can tell how special of a place it is.
“This is an unbelievable staff,” Freeman said. “Every one of these coaches I’ve been able to meet, talk to and get to know: they’re great, great people, and I think that’s what coach (Brian) Kelly has done, and that’s put together a staff of great men. … It’s so much bigger than just winning.”
QB BATTLE
For the first time in three years, Notre Dame has a quarterback battle heading into spring practices. With the graduation of Ian Book, it’s expected to be an open competition for the starting quarterback position for the Irish up through the season opener in September.
The top two contenders heading into the spring are graduate senior Jack Coan and true freshman Tyler Buchner. Coan transferred to Notre Dame from Wisconsin in January, providing some experience to the quarterback room for offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.
Coan was the starter for the Badgers throughout the 2019 season, throwing for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns. He helped lead Wisconsin to the Big Ten Championship Game and that season’s Rose Bowl Game.
“We are always in the business of creating competition and making this team better,” Rees said. “We had an opportunity here with the numbers to add a quarterback to our roster. We felt like there was a need for a veteran presence in the room. … (Coan) is an extremely mature young man. He is one that has won a lot of football games in a very competitive confer
Buchner is one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the 2021 recruiting class and has been committed to Notre Dame since the spring of 2019. The California native enrolled early into Notre Dame, meaning he will go through a full spring practice with the team ahead of his freshman season in the fall.
“I feel like we’ve been recruiting him for 10 years,” quipped Rees about Buchner. “We’re extremely excited to finally get him here. Obviously, it’s been a great process to get to know him and his family; they’re wonderful people. The things that jumps out about Tyler are … those intangible things that you may not see on film, which is fantastic.”
NEW SAFETIES COACH HIRED
Notre Dame promoted from within to fill out their coaching staff.
Chris O’Leary is the new defensive backs and safeties coach for the Irish following the departure of Todd Lyght. O’Leary has been with the program since the 2018 season, most recently serving as a graduate assistant for the defense this past year.
“Chris has been on a job interview the past two years,” said Kelly in a press release. “He has done an exceptional job of mentoring and coaching the rovers, and in particular Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Paul Moala. His ability to build relationships and motivate our student-athletes has been apparent to me, and made him the ideal candidate for this job.”
O’Leary is originally from Terre Haute, attending North Vigo High School before going to college at Indiana State. He was a graduate assistant at Georgia State for the 2015 and 2016 seasons and coached safeties in 2017 at Florida Tech.
