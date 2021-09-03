SOUTH BEND — For just the fourth time in the Brian Kelly era, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open its season away from Notre Dame Stadium.
The ninth-ranked Irish head down to Tallahassee Sunday to take on the Florida State Seminoles (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC), a team Notre Dame has handled by multiple scores during both the 2018 and 2020 seasons. Overall, Notre Dame is 2-2 against the Seminoles during the Kelly era, with Florida State leading the all-time series history 6-4.
Once one of the premiere programs in the country, Florida State hasn’t been the program it used to be over the last few years. But with the Irish opening the season against an ACC opponent in front of a hostile crowd, Kelly’s group must be ready to face a team looking to pick up a marquee victory against the No. 9 team in the country at home.
“You know, openers are exciting,” said Kelly during his Monday press conference this week. “Certainly, there’s that sense that you want to prepare your team for everything. We’re going to go into an incredible environment in Tallahassee. One where we’ll have to have our football team emotionally in the right place to play. And I’ll tell you, from our perspective, (Florida State) is a team that we got to see last year and we earned a lot of respect for them.”
COAN GETS FIRST CHANCE
With all the new moving parts on both teams going into 2021, there will be multiple intriguing matchups at important positions to keep an eye on once the ball is kicked off in Doak Campbell Stadium on Sunday night.
The first one that’ll be on display will be at quarterback, as graduate senior Jack Coan gets his first opportunity to lead the new-look Notre Dame offense. The stage shouldn’t be an issue for the seasoned veteran, but with not playing a snap in 2020, it’ll be the first time in more than a year-and-a-half that Coan will be asked to produce at a high level for a high-level program.
On the other side, the Seminoles have yet to announce who their starting quarterback will be between redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis and Central Florida transfer McKenzie Milton. In eight games last season, Travis went 72-of-131 for 1,056 passing yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 569 yards and seven touchdowns.
For Milton, it’ll be the first time since late in the 2018 season that he’ll have the opportunity to play in a regular season game. He’s been rehabbing a knee dislocation he suffered while with the Knights that left significant ligament, nerve and artery damage.
Whether Travis or Milton starts, Notre Dame will have to be prepared for a more than capable signal-caller.
“We have a lot of respect for them, especially Jordan Travis,” Kelly said. “The way he played against us. His toughness, his grit, he’s an extremely talented offensive player running the football. He can get the ball and push it downfield to some talented wide receivers. … This is an offense led by Travis and certainly McKenzie Milton. We all know about (Milton)’s accolades, and what he’s capable of doing. So we have to prepare for both quarterbacks. A running quarterback, and then another quarterback who can certainly throw the football at a high level.”
With the addition of Milton and the extra experience another offseason has brought Travis, the Irish defense could potentially have its hands full in search of the team’s first victory.
With Coan getting the feel for things and a batch of wide receivers that are still a bit unproven, a big night from running back Kyren Williams will likely be essential to Notre Dame’s success as well.
After a 1,000-yard plus season a year ago, Williams will be expected to manufacture big plays with his feet when the Irish offense is in search of answers. The key will be how well the Irish offensive line — which features four new full-time starters — will mesh throughout the game. Regardless, there should be some running room for Williams and others against a Florida State rushing defense that ranked just 97th in 2020.
HAMILTON LEADS DEFENSE
Sunday will be a solid test for the Notre Dame defense. The Irish lost some pieces at all levels of the defense, but with junior All-American safety Kyle Hamilton manning the secondary, graduate senior linebacker Drew White in the middle and linemen like junior Isaiah Foskey and graduate seniors Kurt Hinish and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa in the trenches, the potential is there to have a statement game. It helps playing a team that ranked 62nd in total offense in 2020 as well.
Despite the disappointing numbers, Florida State did manage to produce on last year’s Notre Dame defense. The Seminoles lost by 16 points, but put together 405 yards of total offense on their way to 26 points. Travis individually had 300 total yards and two touchdowns that night. If the Florida State offense — behind the early momentum from the crowd — gets off to a quick start, it could spell trouble for the Irish initially.
The key to slowing that down could be forcing turnovers. The Seminoles were especially careless with the ball last season, turning it over 17 times (103rd in the NCAA). Whatever early momentum that’s put together by FSU can be crushed by an Irish defense that did a great job of forcing turnovers themselves in 2020 with 17 in 12 games.
The Florida State offensive line has been a big reason for the program’s recent struggles as well. In 2020, the Seminoles gave up 29 total sacks in nine games (112th in the NCAA). Having given up more than three sacks a game last season, expect the Irish defense to wreak havoc in the backfield.
