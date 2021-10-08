SOUTH BEND — Earlier this week, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said he could tell his team truly felt the pain of the 24-13 loss to Cincinnati last Saturday.
“Certainly they were disappointed in the loss,” Kelly said. “And they sting more when you beat yourself. I don’t want to take anything away from Cincinnati, but we just really need to coach better and put our kids in better position to succeed. Our players need to play better as well. We are all in on this.”
In order to keep an outside chance of reaching their postseason goals, the No. 14 Fighting Irish face a must-win situation in what will be a very hostile environment on Saturday night against Virginia Tech (7:30 p.m., ACC Network).
Known for its raucous fans and one of the better player entrances in college football, Lane Stadium is a true home-field advantage for the Hokies when every seat is filled. They’re undefeated so far this season at home (3-0) with their only loss coming in a tight battle on the road against West Virginia.
The Irish are 2-1 all time against Virginia Tech, winning their last meeting with the Hokies 21-20 in 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame’s only played once at Lane Stadium in what was a 45-23 victory for Kelly’s group in 2018.
“Going down to Blacksburg, obviously it’s a tough place to play,” Kelly said. “That environment is very difficult to play in. They’re a very good football team. One that has a great win over North Carolina. If you look at some of the pieces they have, (Braxton) Burmeister is an outstanding athletic quarterback. The Oregon transfer can run the ball, so we know about his play-making ability. I’ve been really impressed with the running backs, in particular (Raheem) Blackshear. They’re physical up front, and they really want to control the line of scrimmage.
“And then you look at the defensive side of the ball. Similar in scheme to last year, you still see a little bit of Bud Foster in what they do. It’s an aggressive group. … This is a really good football team and tough to beat at home, so we’ll have a challenge. We certainly had one in 2018, and we’ll have another one on Saturday night.”
UNKNOWN STARTER AT QB
In the week leading up to this weekend’s game, there’s been tons of speculation surrounding the quarterback position for Notre Dame. Jack Coan, Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne have all gotten a fair share of in-game reps this season, but none of the three have truly separated themselves as the definitive starter.
Usually, Kelly has been transparent this season when it comes to announcing starters at any position days before the game. This time, however, people outside the program won’t know who the starting quarterback will be until kickoff.
In what will be an intimidating road environment, experience will be key. Coan knows what it’s like to play in these types of situations, so the presumption is he’s still going to be the starter on Saturday. He was listed at the top of the depth chart this week. However, Kelly’s unwillingness to name a starter may still bode well for Pyne to get his shot to lead the offense from the jump this weekend.
“Going on the road to play in the environment that we’ll be in was a factor,” said Kelly of his quarterback decision. “Mobility is a bit of a factor and it needed to be evaluated as well. But from our perspective, from the three guys, which one gives us the best shot to win? This is still about winning football games.”
One thing Kelly did mention was that Buchner would still be getting packages if the situation calls for it. He hasn’t done much during the last few weeks after suffering a hamstring injury, but his explosive-play potential may be needed against an aggressive Virginia Tech defense.
The Hokies rank 10th in the NCAA in scoring defense, having given up just 15.25 points-per-game so far this season. The secondary also could be a concern for Notre Dame’s offense with the Hokies having nabbed five interceptions through four games. The Virginia Tech defense is also very good at getting off the field, with opponents converting just 29 percent of their third downs (15-of-52).
INJURY WOES
The injury bug that has plagued Notre Dame all season is still very much alive. It was announced this week that wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. had torn his MCL and is done for the year. Tight end Michael Mayer has been dealing with an adductor strain that’s gotten progressively worse over the course of the season, but he’s still expected to play on Saturday.
Along the offensive line, Tosh Baker was in concussion protocol this week and Michael Carmody has been day-to-day due to his ankle injury that’s nagged him over the past few weeks. If neither Baker or Carmody can go, freshman Joe Alt will get the nod.
Defensively, Kelly was optimistic that Kurt Hinish would be able to play this week after he’s missed the last two games with an unspecified injury. Having Hinish would be a big boost for a defensive line that’s performed well as of late. With a physical Virginia Tech offensive line on the other side, having their starting nose tackle back to help stop the run would be highly beneficial for the Irish on Saturday.
