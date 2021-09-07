SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame’s performance from its defense in the season opening win over Florida State on Sunday night was anything but perfect.
The Fighting Irish were burnt throughout the game by playing three-man fronts, breaking containment and missing tackles in the running game. Those miscues helped lead to a combined 264 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for the Seminoles.
Defending the run will certainly be a main point of emphasis during practice this week, but there were some bright spots defensively to move forward with.
The secondary played very well, forcing three interceptions and only allowing 178 passing yards to Jordan Travis (9-of-19 for 130 yards) and McKenzie Milton (5-of-7 for 48 yards), respectively. The defense also stepped up when Notre Dame needed it in overtime by holding an upset-minded FSU offense to a three-and-out and an eventual missed field goal attempt.
Individually, it’s hard to ignore what safety Kyle Hamilton did with his two interceptions, but two guys who haven’t had a lot of starting experience — defensive end Isaiah Foskey and linebacker JD Bertrand — had huge performances for Notre Dame as well.
Foskey played like the 6’5”, 260-pound athlete that he is on Sunday night. The junior was all over the field, splitting time between linebacker and defensive end.
“My potential is very high,” Foskey said. “I can cover now. I rush a lot, and I’m usually in on third down so I always have my opportunities to rush the quarterback. … I definitely think of myself as more of an outside linebacker now. Being a linebacker has really opened up my eyes. At defensive end, I’m just looking at quarterback, the tackle, guards pulling and everything. At linebacker, I think I can use my athleticism a lot more, getting around lineman and just trying to make a play.”
Foskey stuffed the stat sheet in the season opener, collecting eight tackles along with two of the team’s five sacks.
“All of that repetition (in practice) playing linebacker made the game pretty slow for me,” Foskey said. “I was just able to make big plays. Everyone fit in their gap and when the ball came to my gap I just made the play.”
Foskey said the message before the Florida State game was to be dominant and to impose their will. He obviously listened due to his monster performance individually, but not everyone took the message to heart. That’ll have to happen this week against a Toledo team that scored 49 points in its season opener.
“I feel like against Florida State we just knocked off the rust,” Foskey said. “We’re coming back better than what we did against Florida State. Coming back home, everyone’s happy and everyone’s excited about the game. Just to move forward now and go up against Toledo.”
JD BERTRAND: TACKLING MACHINE
With Marist Liufau falling to a season-ending injury before the start of the regular season, Bertrand was thrust into the outside linebacker role opposite of middle linebacker Drew White.
In his first career start on defense, the junior made the most of it. Bertrand posted a team-high 11 tackles and half of a sack against the Seminoles. He’s been known as a physical player and a sure tackler on special teams during his time with the Irish, and he used those skills efficiently in Notre Dame’s heart-pounding victory.
“The coaches did a great job of preparing us to play in that environment,” Bertrand said. “We were playing the FSU theme song in practice and things like that. And through the coach’s preparation, I was able to go out there and feel pretty comfortable to be able to make some plays.”
Bertrand looked explosive in his first game, outplaying every other linebacker the Irish put on the field. Many thought Bo Bauer would get the nod to start alongside White, but after Sunday’s performance, the decision to start Bertrand by defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and his staff turned out to be the right call.
“I just think we need to execute a bit better,” said Bertrand when asked about the defense’s performance. “But the awesome thing about college football is you get another opportunity each week. … We know (Toledo) is a lot better of a team than what people give them credit for. So we need to continue to prepare even better than we have before.”
