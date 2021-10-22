SOUTH BEND — After a brief hiatus in 2020, the historic rivalry between Notre Dame and Southern California is back.
In what will be the 91st all-time meeting between the Fighting Irish and Trojans on Saturday in prime time at Notre Dame Stadium (7:30 p.m., NBC), Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly’s program has won three in a row over USC. Notre Dame’s also won the last four at home dating back to 2013.
“We’re excited to get this (rivalry) going again,” Kelly said. “Especially back here at home. They’re a talented football team every year. … USC is going through a coaching change, and we understand that. But this team plays extremely well against Notre Dame with this being a rivalry game. They also play very well on the road, so we are expecting to get the best version of USC on Saturday.”
After sharing a bye week with the Irish this past week, the Trojans sit at just 3-3 through the first half of the season. Coming into the year, USC was highly regarded as one of the best teams in the PAC-12 as well as an AP preseason top 15 team.
After a lackadaisical victory over San Jose State to open the season, USC was outplayed by an inferior Stanford team at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum a week later. The 42-28 loss led to Trojans head coach Clay Helton being let go just two games into his seventh season in LA.
Since then, interim head coach Donte Williams has led USC to a pedestrian 2-2 record, featuring double-digit home losses to Oregon State and Utah.
In both of USC’s road games this season though, the Trojans are 2-0 with blowout wins over Washington State and Colorado. While a night game against No. 13 Notre Dame will be by far the toughest road environment they’ve encountered, USC has played well away from the Coliseum to this point of the season.
“Notre Dame is one of those games where it’s one of the reasons why you come to USC,” Williams said. “It’s one thing to play in the PAC-12 conference, but to know every year that you have an out-of-conference game against a big-time national opponent like Notre Dame is something some of these guys on the team have dreamed about growing up.
“They’re a great football team, and we expect the atmosphere to be electric. Our guys have practiced well this week. We went out there and we worked, and they’ve fully bought in to us doing everything possible to have the best guys on the field and the best game plan moving forward.”
Offensively, the Trojans have the ability to score quickly and continuously. Veteran quarterback Kedon Slovis has played well in spurts, but much like the rest of his team, he’s been highly inconsistent through six games. The junior has a solid completion percentage (63.98%) and 1,519 passing yards halfway through the year, but his touchdown-to-interception ratio stands at just nine TDs to five INTs.
Slovis was actually benched for freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart for the Washington State game, where Dart torched the Cougar defense during a performance that saw him throw for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns. Dart’s missed the past couple weeks with a knee injury though, and he’s currently day-to-day. As of Friday, Slovis is still the expected starter.
At the skill positions, one of the best wide receivers in the country lines up on the outside for the Trojans. Junior wideout Drake London has 64 catches for 832 receiving yards and five touchdowns, which is good for second in the country in receptions and fourth in receiving yards.
At 6’5”, London has the size to give Notre Dame cornerbacks Clarence Lewis or Cam Hart a hard time at every spot on the field. If the Notre Dame secondary finds a way to stop London, the Trojans don’t have many other proven receivers behind him. The next two leading pass catchers after London are sophomores Tahj Washington (22 catches, 277 yards and one touchdown) and Gary Bryant Jr. (19 catches, 195 yards and three touchdowns).
“Guess we’ll try to do what Stanford did,” joked Kelly when asked how to defend London. “He only had four catches against Stanford. But this is just a really, really good football player. You have to have a plan for him, just as we had plans for (Michael) Pittman and the other players that they’ve had in the past.”
Defensively, the Trojans haven’t seen the same type of success stopping the ball as they have scoring it. USC has given up over 40 points in all three of their losses this season and rank 78th in both passing yards allowed and scoring defense.
On the ground, the Trojans give up nearly 150 rushing yards per game, which could mean a very big day for Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams. The Irish may be without Chris Tyree, who is expected to be a game-time decision with an injury, which will likely mean a larger workload for Williams whether Tyree plays or not.
The only area of concern USC brings on defense is its ability to get off the field on third down. Opponents are just 23-of-68 (33.82%) converting third downs.
The impact players for the Trojans that have helped turn those third-down numbers into reality are linebacker Kana’i Mauga and defensive lineman Drake Jackson. Mauga leads the team in tackles with 36 and tackles for loss with four. Jackson leads the team in sacks with three. He also has an interception and a forced fumble so far this season.
On paper, Notre Dame has the advantage. The Irish are seven-point favorites and can cover with a clean performance against a shaky USC team. It’s an old rivalry game, though, and the Trojans certainly have the explosive-lay ability to down the Irish if coach Williams’ group puts out its best effort of the year.
