SOUTH BEND — A rivalry that dates back to 1927 will be renewed at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday afternoon after a brief hiatus in 2020.
The No. 10 Fighting Irish (7-1) and Navy Midshipmen (2-6) will meet for the 92nd time this weekend, with the Irish searching for their 78th all-time victory in the series over their long-time rival. If the struggling Midshipmen pull off the upset this weekend, it’ll be their first win since Navy beat Notre Dame 28-27 in 2016.
“This is a long-standing rivalry between the two teams. One that’s a big part of our tradition and history here,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. “These games are never easy because you’re playing a style of football that goes contrary to what you’ve been teaching for the past four months. So it’s a challenge for the coaches and the players to prepare themselves. … I think (Navy head coach) Ken Niumatalolo has done a great job in a year that hasn’t been easy for them in many ways.”
Navy’s season truly has been anything but easy. The Midshipmen were outscored 72-10 in losses to Marshall and Air Force to open the season. Since then, they’ve picked up victories over Tulsa and Central Florida, while falling to top American Athletic Conference teams in Cincinnati and Houston by only a single possession in each game.
DEFENDING THE TRIPLE OPTION
The Midshipmen’s strength on offense is misdirection within the run game. The triple option has to be prepared for accordingly or a 20-and-a-half underdog — like Navy is against the Irish — can pull off that kind of upset against an ill-prepared defense.
This isn’t new for Kelly and Notre Dame though. As head coach of the Irish, Kelly is 8-2 against the Naval Academy, with six of those wins coming by double digits.
In preparation, the Irish have a set of players on the scout team — led by quarterback Chase Ketterer — who run and work on the triple-option in spurts over the duration of both the offseason and regular season.
“Chase is our quarterback, and we’ve had those guys working on it since the summer,” Kelly said. “We’re working on mid-line, the triple, and those exchanges, so we can get that down with some speed. The whole thing here is to get that initial exchange down with speed. Those guys have been at it since the summer. We practice it during camp, and now we’ve been full go (this week).”
The Midshipmen throw multiple players into the rushing rotation. Six players have earned at least 34 rushing attempts this season, with quarterback Tai Lavatai having the most with 117.
Lavatai — who has 335 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season — has split time with fellow quarterback Xavier Arline. Arline has appeared in four games, rushing for 218 yards and two touchdowns on 56 attempts. Through the air, the two have combined to go 26-of-54 for 382 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Behind the two quarterbacks, fullback Isaac Ruoss leads the team in rushing with 438 yards. After him, James Harris II has 286 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
“Offensively, they’ve got some new players,” Kelly said. “They’ve got some players on the offensive line that have moved around with the loss of three really good players last year, but they still execute at a really high level. It’s just a really difficult offense to defend against.”
STAYING EFFICIENT OFFENSIVELY
Notre Dame’s offense has been on an upward tilt the last three games, and the Irish will have another chance on Saturday to improve against a Navy defense that ranks in the top 50 in total defense (43rd), rushing defense (40th) and passing defense (50th).
Linebacker Diego Fagot is the best player on the defensive side of the ball for the Midshipmen. He has 71 total tackles (10 for loss), an interception and a forced fumble through eight games.
In the secondary, defensive back Michael McMorris leads the team in pass breakups with three. He also has forced three fumbles this season.
One area Notre Dame should be able to exploit Navy in is pass protection. The Midshipmen only have nine sacks through eight games, which is ranked 125th in the country.
“Defensively, they returned nine starters this season,” Kelly said. “They’ve been playing really good football. Diego Fagot is probably in the top five of linebackers we’ve played against. He’s a great athlete. He could play for anybody in Power Five.”
NOTRE DAME-NAVY IN IRELAND
Notre Dame announced on Thursday that the Irish and Midshipmen will play at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland in 2023.
Both teams will open the season on foreign soil on August 26, 2023 after the last proposed game in 2020 didn’t occur due to a combination of scheduling conflicts and COVID-19.
It’ll be the second time the Midshipmen and Irish have played in Ireland. The two teams met in Ireland in 2012, with Notre Dame winning 50-10.
The two programs also announced a renewed contract extension that’ll run through the 2032 season.
