SOUTH BEND — A week after giving up 564 yards of offense and 34 points to an explosive North Carolina offense, the Notre Dame defense churned out its best performance of the season on Saturday against Navy.
The Fighting Irish held the Midshipmen’s triple-option running offense to 166 yards rushing — Navy’s second lowest amount this season — on 55 attempts. Navy had just 184 yards of total offense and completed only one pass during its appearance at Notre Dame Stadium.
It was the fewest amount of rushing yards the Irish have given up against Navy since 2012, and the fewest number of points given up against their rival since Notre Dame shutout the Midshipmen 30-0 in 1998.
With head coach Brian Kelly’s long-term experience against Navy’s triple-option offense, combined with defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman’s added knowledge against the scheme, the Irish threw multiple different looks at the Midshipmen both at the break of the huddle and just before the snap.
“The execution was really on point,” Kelly said. “Everybody was in great position. I think other than the big reverse where we didn’t leverage the football, everything was leveraged the right way. In terms of the fits, inside and out, it was as good as we’ve fit the option in quite some time.”
From a personnel standpoint, the player that made the biggest impact for Notre Dame was defensive linemen Kurt Hinish. The graduate senior led the team with 10 tackles and had a sack while clogging the middle in the trenches. He was an almost unstoppable force, doubling his previous season high in tackles.
“He got the game ball,” said Kelly of Hinish. “We were really relying heavily on him with the experience he had against the option.”
“He was so dominant,” Notre Dame safety Jack Kiser added. “That’s just the type of guy he is. He’s so gritty. He’s a leader for us, a captain, and he had a great game. Every play, he’s a force to be reckoned with at his size, playing the amount of snaps he plays. Taking on double teams all the time, his ability to push through all of that, be tough and just compete; He’s the ultimate competitor, and that’s what you want in a captain.”
At the second level of the defense, linebackers JD Bertrand and Drew White were just as crucial to the unit’s success. Bertrand was second on the team with nine tackles and White played through what was diagnosed as a torn PCL after sustaining the injury earlier in the week.
“Drew’s one of the hardest working dudes on this team,” Bertrand said. “It was crazy to see something like that. It was questionable he would even play, and then he comes out here and has an amazing performance. It’s awesome to be able to learn from someone like that.”
The Irish haven’t been a dominant team on defense in every game this season, and one of the biggest reasons for that has been an inconsistency with communication. On Saturday though, according to Kelly and the players, the communication aspect was the best its been all season. And for the Irish to build off of the Navy performance, they’ll have to continue fine-tuning that area in preparation.
“We needed to make some progress,” said Kelly of the defense. “We weren’t happy with some of the things that happened last week, and this week was much better. But it’s just a snapshot, because next week, we have a team (Virginia) that’s one of the more prolific passing offenses in the country. So it was a job well done. We’ll put a check mark on the old option. We like the step we took (Saturday).”
“Guys on the field had a sense of urgency to communicate better across the board,” Kiser added. “From pre-snap to in-snap communication, we did an unbelievable job. Everybody was on the same page. … We’re on that continuous level of improvement. And when we are out there bringing energy and working hard, we can be the best defense in the country.
“Effort and enthusiasm is not debatable on our defense, it’s just making sure that everybody does their job and stays disciplined. If we do that then we can be a very dominant defense.”
