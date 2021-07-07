SOUTH BEND — Over the last three seasons, Notre Dame has been led by one of college football’s better quarterbacks in Ian Book.
Listed at 6-0, Book was often overlooked by a lot of critics. He’d go on to prove most of them wrong after starting three straight seasons for the Fighting Irish before getting drafted in the fourth round by the New Orleans Saints during this year’s NFL Draft.
Without Book though, coach Brian Kelly and the Irish will have to field a new starting quarterback for the first time since the 2017 season.
Of the seven quarterbacks listed on the roster, grad transfer Jack Coan, sophomore Drew Pyne and freshman Tyler Buchner are the three clear-cut favorites to battle for the top spot on the depth chart this fall.
The fourth quarterback in the mix — junior Brendon Clark — saw action during both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He’s good enough to contend with Pyne and Buchner to help put pressure on Coan, but a knee injury from 2020 has lingered and caused him to miss all of spring practice.
The other three QB’s — senior Cole Capen, sophomore Chase Kitterer and freshman Ron Powlus III — aren’t expected to contend for any playing time under center in 2021.
EXPERIENCE AN ADVANTAGE FOR COAN
Like many other quarterbacks before him, Coan’s starting position at Wisconsin slipped through his fingers last fall due to injury.
Before the 2020 season, the grad transfer broke his foot in preseason practice. The injury required surgery, which opened the door for five-star recruit Graham Mertz to take his starting job. The freshman played all season, even when Coan was healthy and dressed for the last three games of the season.
Before that, Coan started in 18 games during the 2018 and 2019 seasons for the Badgers. He went 56-of-93 for 515 passing yards while tossing five touchdowns and three interceptions after taking over for starter Alex Hornibrook during his sophomore season. In 2019, Coan helped lead Wisconsin to a 10-4 record and a Rose Bowl appearance after going 236-of-339 for 2,727 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and only five interceptions.
Coan had been getting rave reviews from the coaching staff throughout the spring, but he failed to really standout during the Blue-Gold Game (18-of-32, 197 yards and no touchdowns). Despite the average performance, coach Kelly mentioned his satisfaction with the quarterback’s play after the game.
Listed at 6-3, 220 pounds, Coan isn’t going to blow Irish fans away with his athletic ability or arm, but he’s proved to be a cerebral player that can manage an offense efficiently with little mistakes. He has the edge because of his experience and will continue to be the expected starter barring something unforeseen as fall camp inches closer and closer.
DOOR STILL OPEN FOR PYNE
Competition is king, and the coaching staff at Notre Dame would love nothing more than for other quarterbacks to put some pressure on Coan before the start of the 2021 season.
Currently, the gunslinger with the best shot of doing that is sophomore Drew Pyne.
The 5-11, 194-pound sophomore was a highly-rated four-star recruit out of New Canaan, Connecticut in 2019. He’s got all the tools necessary to upend Coan during fall camp in August.
What he lacks in height, he makes up for in football IQ. He’s accurate on short and intermediate passes and has great pocket awareness to match his ability to scramble down field if necessary.
His senior year of high school at New Canaan, Pyne completed 161-of-252 passes for 2,107 yards and 24 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He added 259 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground as well.
During the Blue-Gold Game, Pyne went 11-of-23 for 146 yards, but was unable to turn any of his drives into points.
“We want him to be the starter,” said Kelly of Pyne earlier in the spring. “We’re not handing this job to Jack Coan. Drew is built for this. He’s always been told that he’s not good enough. That he can’t be the starter or can’t win. It just motivates him even more.”
BUCHNER THE WILD CARD
After Coan and Pyne, freshman Tyler Buchner has been impressive this spring at the quarterback position.
At 6-1, 207 pounds, the La Jolla, California native was a menace on the football field at the Bishops School. In his junior year, he went 276-of-402 for 4,474 passing yards while throwing 53 touchdown passes in the process. He also ran for 1,620 yards and scored 28 rushing touchdowns while coming off of a torn ACL the season prior.
He was rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, but would’ve most likely been a five-star recruit had his senior season not been canceled due to COVID-19.
Buchner came into the program as an early enrollee in January. This spring, he’s shown flashes of what made him so special in high school. During the Blue-Gold Game, the freshman led his team on the only two touchdown drives of the game. He threw for 140 yards on 6-of-9 passing and also ran for a touchdown in the 17-3 win for Blue.
Buchner has the tools to be the quarterback of the future for the Irish, but he still has some catching up to do if he hopes to see any playing time in 2021. Barring injury issues, there’s a high likelihood he’ll be redshirted this season.
