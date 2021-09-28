SOUTH BEND – The No. 9 Fighting Irish have played their best over the last two games, and the evolution of the defense has been an essential part of that.
It appears the growing pains of learning a new system under defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman that plagued the Irish against Florida State and Toledo are behind them. After surrendering 67 points combined during the first two weeks, the Irish have given up just 26 total points since.
The rushing defense has also vastly improved during that span, and a member of the Irish who has played a big part in that is senior defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola. He’s third on the team in tackles with 19 and currently has three-and-a-half tackles for loss, one-and-a-half sacks and two pass breakups through four games.
Stopping the run puts offenses in a tough position and the Irish have held both of their most recent opponents – Purdue with 57 and Wisconsin with 74 – to well under 100 yards rushing each.
“We have a mindset,” Ademilola said. “We huddle up before the game, and we harp on being the most physical, baddest dudes. We might not be the biggest, but we are fast. We have fast hands. We work, we move. We are a really confident group because we come out here and prepare ourselves to a whole new level. Great preparation eliminates all fear.”
With the absence of nose tackle Kurt Hinish against Wisconsin, Ademilola stepped up in a big way against the Badgers. The senior had five tackles (two for loss), a sack and a forced fumble in the win.
The fumble Ademilola caused was just one of five turnovers that Notre Dame forced on Saturday in Chicago. The defense took over the game in the fourth quarter with three interceptions, but the stifling play during the entire game is what allowed the Irish to blow it open late.
“We have a lot of people on this team that are hungry,” Ademilola said. “They are going to come in and make a play, whether it be a turnover or a huge tackle for loss. We have guys that can execute. And when you execute at a high level, turnovers are going translate into the game.”
MADDEN MESHING WITH O-LINE
With plenty of holes to fill this offseason along an offensive line decimated by departures, an extra veteran presence in the trenches was a welcomed scenario for Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and his staff.
Marshall graduate transfer Cain Madden joined the team in early June after entering the transfer portal. A former walk-on for the Thundering Herd, Madden started over 30 games and made a name for himself as a physical, bruising guard for Marshall.
That type of play has translated well at a higher level of college football. While the offensive line hasn’t been one of the strongest parts of the team so far this season, Madden’s presence has assisted a group that’s had to endure injuries early on.
“Whenever you get to the Power Five level, it’s a little different,” Madden said. “But at the end of the day it’s football. It’s all about staying in front of your man and blocking. … The biggest thing for me so far has been consistency. I don’t want to be up and down. I was taught that at Marshall. If you’re going to be 100% one day and 60% one day, you don’t know what you’re going to get. I’ve been learning from the other offensive lineman and I’ve tried not to be hard-headed. I’ve just been trying to stay consistent and be there for (the offensive line).”
The offensive line has faced the most scrutiny out of any position group for Notre Dame this season, and its been a combination of both poor run and pass protection. The Irish have only rushed for over 100 yards twice in four games and they’ve given up 21 sacks (128th in the NCAA) to opposing defenses.
Those numbers are usually unheard of when it comes to Notre Dame offensive lines, but Madden’s confident that those numbers will get better as the season goes on.
“The biggest thing we see on tape, I keep going to it, but it’s the little things,” Madden said. “The hat placement for instance. We’ll have a run, and one guy has his hat in the wrong place. We just have to keep honing in on the little things. Going back to our basic fundamentals.”
2022 SHAMROCK SERIES ANNOUNCED
After Notre Dame won its 10th Shamrock Series game in as many tries over Wisconsin last Saturday, the program announced on Tuesday that the 11th edition will take place in 2022.
The Irish will face off with the Brigham Young Cougars from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on October 8th, 2022.
Allegiant Stadium will be the eighth different venue for the Shamrock Series to date. The Cougars join an already loaded 2022 schedule for the Irish which includes trips to Ohio State and Southern California, as well as home games against California and Clemson.
