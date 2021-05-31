SOUTH BEND — For the first time since 2004, Notre Dame will host an NCAA Regional in baseball.
It was announced on Sunday that Frank Eck Stadium would be one of 16 hosting sites for this year’s NCAA Tournament. On Monday afternoon, the entire 64-team field was unveiled and the Fighting Irish (30-11) learned they’d be the No. 10 national seed. Connecticut (33-17), Michigan (27-17) and Central Michigan (40-16) will be the other three teams coming to South Bend to play in the regional round from this Friday, June 4 to Monday, June 7.
Notre Dame will open the regional against the Chippewas on Friday at 1 p.m. Michigan and UCONN will play later on in the day at 7 p.m.
“We expected it,” said Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett when asked about hosting a regional. “The suspense for us was who was coming. The national seed was a little interesting, but for me to tell you the guys were doing back flips (over hosting a regional). They knew that. When you win this league outright the way we did, there’s no doubt that you’re hosting.”
If Notre Dame wins its regional, the Irish would face the winner of the Starkville regional in No. 7 seed Mississippi State (40-15), Virginia Commonwealth (37-14), Campbell (35-16) and Samford (35-22).
Many tournament projections late in the season had Notre Dame in the single digits when it came to national seeding. At No. 10, the Irish would have to travel to Starkville if the Bulldogs advance.
“When you win the league the way we won it. I think that’s really a separator,” said Jarrett when asked if being 10th was too low. “You play so many ACC games, I think that makes your season and schedule harder. … You’re splitting hairs when you’re trying to decide who’s five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10. Those people have been studying this stuff for weeks and weeks. I’ve been on those calls. It’s not easy to rank those teams that are across the country that haven’t crossed over and played (games outside their conference) in some of these leagues.
"... I thought we had a chance at being in the top eight, but it’s water under the bridge. We just have to play good clean baseball, and we’ll be fine.”
The Irish finished the regular season ranked as high as fourth in various college baseball rankings after winning the regular season ACC title with a 25-10 conference record. Coach Jarrett’s group won the first game of the ACC Tournament over Virginia Tech, but were then eliminated by Virginia after losing 14-1. That beatdown certainly didn’t help Notre Dame’s chances of hosting a super regional, but now it’s time for the Irish to regroup and be ready to take on some quality competition later this week.
“Central Michigan we knew when they were coming in here (in mid-April), that they were really good,” Jarrett said. “They have one of the best pitchers in the country. You know Michigan is well-versed in this. UCONN is a championship-caliber team. Everybody in the field right now has displayed some level of championship play. Whether it be in a regular season, 40-50 games, or in a tournament that’s more suited to what you’re about to play in the postseason.
“I’ve been to I don’t know how many regionals now, and when these teams show up they’re distinctly good at certain things that have made them at a championship level. We just have to figure out the nuances and see if we can come out on top.”
