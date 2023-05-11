SOUTH BEND – The Studebaker National Museum is joining with over 2,000 other museums across the country to offer free admission to U.S. military personnel and their families from Memorial Day through Labor Day as part of the Blue Star Museums program.
A military ID is required, a news release stated.
Admission to the Studebaker National Museum includes access to exhibitions on all three floors. The Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Studebaker National Museum’s Collection boasts over 120 vehicles. The exhibit Mid-Century Master: The Designs of Brooks Stevens highlights many of Mr. Stevens’ iconic vehicle designs, as well as his work and influence in the areas of appliances, architecture, and brand design.
Also on view is The Photography of Anthony Schmidt.
“Anthony is a teenager with autism from Washington state whose passion for collecting model cars and incredible artistic abilities have dovetailed into a thriving photography business,” the release added. “Explore a selection of Anthony’s favorite photographs featuring his model collection and learn about his incredible process.”
Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star families, the Department of Defense, and over 2,000 museums.
For more information, call the museum at 574-235-9714 or visit www.studebakermuseum.org.