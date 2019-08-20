ELKHART — A 14-year-old boy from South Bend is now charged as an adult in the shooting death of an Elkhart teen last year.
The murder case against Alphonso James III was filed in Elkhart County Circuit Court Tuesday, a couple days after it was moved out of Juvenile Court.
James is accused of shooting and killing Jaren Minies, who was 18, at 1722 S. 10th St. in Elkhart. The shooting occurred Sept. 12.
An Elkhart County Sheriff’s detective provided details of the investigation as he testified during a hearing in Juvenile Court last Friday on whether James should be charged and tried as an adult, a document ordering the case’s transfer shows.
Witnesses named James as the suspect. One, who identified the boy in a photo array, told investigators James shot Minies after the two wrestled over a gun, according to the detective’s testimony in the document.
Minies was shot seven times and died from multiple gunshot wounds, the investigation found.
Shortly after the shooting, a person found James behind a house. James, who was 13 years old at the time, said he needed help but then pulled out a handgun. The person snatched the gun away and pushed James away, the detective testified.
The person turned the gun that was taken from James over to police, and a second gun was found nearby. Bullet casings collected from the shooting scene matched the guns, according to the testimony.
James, meanwhile, fled from Elkhart and later turned up in Ithaca, New York. Sometime after the shooting, he was arrested, charged and adjudicated on a charge of gang assault. That case stemmed from an attack where a victim was stabbed, kicked and seriously injured, the document shows.
A juvenile delinquency petition charging James with an act that would be murder if he was an adult was filed in October 2018. He was extradited to Indiana after the case in New York was adjudicated, the document shows.
Evidence at the hearing also revealed James has a “significant history” with juvenile courts. The document said he faces a juvenile case in St. Joseph County alleging he was involved in sexually assaulting an unconscious minor and then posting a video of the assault on Facebook.
James also cut off ankle monitors twice in two other juvenile cases in St. Joseph County, the document shows.
The court found the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office met requirements for moving the murder case out of the juvenile system and that James is considered a danger to the community.
“The child’s history and his pattern of conduct supports a conclusion that he is a high risk to re-offend, and therefore, a risk to the safety and welfare of the community,” Juvenile Magistrate Deborah Domine wrote in her order.
Domine noted the county’s juvenile probation office deemed James too high a risk to remain in the juvenile justice system. She also noted James’ mother didn’t cooperate with the probation department to provide information about James, and the woman didn’t appear at Friday’s hearing, the document shows.
With the murder charge now in Circuit Court, James is scheduled to appear for an initial hearing in the case Thursday morning, court information shows. Domine’s order called for an attorney from the public defender’s office to continue to represent James in the case.
