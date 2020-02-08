When you’re trying to keep to a healthy diet, I find that the things that most frequently derail the best laid plans are holidays, family gatherings, work treats and restaurants.
With holidays and family gatherings, the best option is to make one or two healthier options to take along with you. If you stick to the salads, veggies and choices you brought with you, you may be able to avoid the gravy and desserts. Then you’ve got to defend yourself from the caring coworkers who are always bringing in doughnuts or homemade treats at your job. The best tactic there is avoidance. You just have to hide until the "treats" are gone.
If you want to liven up your workday, make it a point of hiding from the treat-giver all day. Cubicle walls make great cover.
Finally, there is the problem of going out to eat. Whether it’s a special occasion, a break from cooking or your family just wanting to go out on a Friday night, you’re going to have to order from a menu now and then. If you know where you’re going ahead of time, take advantage of the internet and look up their menu online.
The basics still apply when eating out: eat more veggies, eat whole foods, avoid processed foods and sugar, and avoid filling up on empty carbs like chips and bread.
Many restaurants have adapted with the times and offer healthier or lower-calorie alternatives to the regular menu. Taco Bell has a “Fresco” menu that removes the high-calorie sauces, sour cream and cheese. Starbucks has a low-carb breakfast option called sous-vied egg bites, which are per serving size mixtures of egg and other ingredients. One is a gouda and bacon and it is very tasty.
If you’re eating at a Mexican restaurant or similar, then it’s easy to order something full of veggies, like fajitas, but you should skip the chips and salsa and heavy add-ons. Try adding avocado instead of salsas or sauces. It’s full of flavor, but a “healthier” fat. If you do places like Chipotle (or Los Primos) you can order a burrito bowl — all the flavor of a burrito without the tortilla. And you can fill that bowl with beans, lean proteins and vegetables to make a healthy meal.
The same goes for pizza. Get a thin crust, skip the greasy, processed meats, and pile on the veggies. If you go light on the sauce and cheese, it’s not a bad meal option.
Avoid ordering carb-heavy sides, those are never good for you. If you must choose a fast-food option because of time constraints, places like Wendy’s and Panera have large salad options that are fresh and full of flavor, like Panera’s Fuji Apple Salad with Chicken. Healthy ingredients, including fruit and nuts, liven up a once boring meal of greens and make it a filling option for lunch or dinner.
If eating at a mid-range American restaurant, steakhouse or diner, go for quality, unprocessed proteins such as steak or chicken, add veggie sides and skip the breads, rolls and buns. If you order a burger, ask for it bun-less or wrapped in lettuce, and get a salad instead of fries.
Japanese food is already a pretty healthy choice, as they use a lot of veggies and fish, just don’t overdo it on soy sauce as it’s high in salt. A typical Japanese menu can also be used as a helpful guideline in your brain when ordering Chinese food. Think more fish, soup and vegetables, and fewer of the fried options, sauces or noodles. Steamed tofu and vegetables make for a protein and fiber-filled meal.
Italian restaurants are a nightmare of calories. If you must eat at one, think Mediterranean when ordering, which makes ample use of ingredients such as citrus, olives, herbs, grains, veggies and seafood instead of only pasta and sauce. Delicious and healthier choices include bruschetta or caprese salad instead of breadsticks, or chicken cacciatore, grilled calamari, mussels in a white wine broth, or eggplant in place of the typical pasta entrée. You’ll feel better and just as sated after a dinner like that.
Finally, there’s the traditional buffet restaurant: Don’t eat at those.
