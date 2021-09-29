MILFORD — A groundbreaking ceremony took place Wednesday to mark the start of construction for a multi-phase renovation by CTB Inc.
“This renovation project adds significant improvements to the CTB Milford campus for our employees and business operations," Victor A. Mancinelli, chairman and CEO for CTB said in a news release. "It includes a number of facility upgrades ranging from telecommunications and computer networking infrastructure improvements to large and small group employee meeting spaces."
Three years of planning followed by three months of demolition work has been completed to clear the way for construction of the new facility to start.
“Many of these facility and equipment upgrades have been designed around helping CTB to attract, train and retain the employee talent we need to achieve our goals as a company,” Mancinelli added. “As a manufacturer, we are privileged and uniquely positioned to carry out our mission to serve the agricultural community and assist farmers worldwide with the vital job of feeding a hungry world.”
The conference center serves CTB’s Chore-Time, Brock and PigTek divisions, and will enable the company to better host in-person and virtual large employee and corporate meetings, distributor network conferences and training events.
CTB is investing approximately $20 million to renovate 38,000 square feet of its existing Chore-Time facility on the east side of Ind. 15, north of Milford.
Mancinelli also noted the revitalized facility is aimed at enhancing the overall employee experience and includes a new, comfortable Chore-Time break room and a commons area. The commons area features indoor and outdoor spaces created for employees to have meals, socialize and recharge.
The new facility is expected to become operational in the second quarter of 2023, the release said.
The project is being financed in part through the aid of a 10-year tax phase-in with the maximum 100% deduction schedule. The phase-in was recommended by the Kosciusko Economic Development Corp. (KEDCO) and Milford Redevelopment Commission and granted by the Milford Town Council. The package will provide an estimated $2 million in tax savings.
