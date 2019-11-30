If you effectively manage your presence on social media, your business will reap all the benefits that come with improved search engine rankings and increased brand awareness. There is so much potential that lies in an effective management plan, and with the right tools, your business can fully tap into this potential and explore all the possibilities.
Social media scheduling tools will help you stay active across the many different social platforms, even when your social media management team has called it a day at the office. You can plan for the publishing of posts at times when the posts will receive the highest level of engagement. These scheduling tools also make posting seasonal messages a breeze.
With so many benefits to having a social media scheduling tool, here is a look at some of the top choices and a rundown of some of the features they have to offer to help you choose the one for your business.
1. AgoraPulse
AgoraPulse is a feature-rich social media scheduling tool that supports top networks, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Its social inbox feature optimizes social engagement by allowing you to view, interact, and engage with every follower and read every message all in one place.
Monitoring activity on your various pages is quite hassle-free. This is also made even easier with keyword searches. Team collaboration is also seamless, thanks to AgoraPulse’s team sharing features.
2. Hootsuite
Hootsuite has come a long way from when it first came into the market and only integrated with Twitter. Today, it integrates with multiple networks and ranks among the biggest social media scheduling tools.
Creating a social media content calendar has never been easier. You can enjoy bulk scheduling, which allows you to upload several posts at the same time. It also has team-sharing features.
Another plus for Hootsuite is that you can enjoy a limited free plan with 3 social accounts. Your limited budget will not lock you out of enjoying all of the great Hootsuite features.
3. Lately
Lately is another tool that offers a free plan. It supports multiple networks and allows for quick bulk-scheduling for publishing across all these platforms. The RSS Feed Manager also makes it easy to import, queue, and publish posts from your RSS feeds to your social media platforms.
4. Social Aider
Social Aider is a user-friendly social scheduling tool that supports unlimited social accounts. You can enjoy bulk uploads across the platform. The software also has a reschedule button that lets you repost content with ease.
Another exciting feature has everything to do with Social Aider allowing you to schedule your posts in different time zones. You can also create projects to easily see and manage your business accounts. The RSS Import feature makes importing and scheduling posts from your favorite bloggers quite easy.
5. SmarterQueue
Evergreen content scheduling and recycling is a top-selling point for SmarterQueue. This essentially means that your posts will be on rotation, and will be reposted over and over again. When creating and queuing up your posts, you select whether it is a one-time post, how many times to repost after the first upload, or indicate if its evergreen and will continue to be reposted.
With the RSS import and Find Content features, you can find and share content from others. You can also use keywords and hashtags to find content and add it to the queue.
Social media scheduling will save you a lot of time and energy. This time and energy that you would have spent manually publishing post after post, you can now invest into other activities to help your business grow. Understanding the features of each tool available will help you select the best one for your business.
