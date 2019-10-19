Email marketing is still considered one of the best digital marketing strategies available. People check their email. It’s simpler, cheaper, and can be less involved than content and social media marketing. With an average ROI of $38 for every $1 spent, it’s also more profitable than many other types of digital advertising. As such, many small and medium sized-businesses are using email as part of their overall digital marketing plans.
If you’re already on the email marketing bandwagon or just getting started, the following are a few key tips to help you take your email campaigns to the next level.
CLEAN, QUALITY LIST
Let’s start with an obvious one — the email list. There are several steps you can take to improve the quality of your list. For example, it’s best-practice to always seek new ways to grow your list. In addition, set aside time to weed out incorrectly entered email addresses and non-responsive contacts from your list. You can do this quarterly or twice every year. Also, find ways to stay out of recipients’ spam folders. Allowing opt-in and opt-out options as well as observing CAN-SPAM regulations, are a few ways to help you stay out of spam folders.
Bonus Tip: Never, ever buy a list from a “list database” service. Trying to use one will get you blocked by your provider very quickly.
WORK ON SUBJECT LINES
The value of a great email subject line is often underrated. A weak subject line can be the difference between a sale and a missed conversion. Even worse, one wrong word in the subject line could see your emails shunned to the spam folder. To maximize your email open rates, HubSpot recommends keeping the subject line short and sweet (no more than 50 characters). Additionally, use a familiar sender name, leverage personalization, and segment your list. Above all, use the right subject line at the right time.
INVEST MORE IN YOUR PRE-HEADER TEXT
Just as with the subject line, many email marketers don’t give the pre-header text the attention it deserves. Also known as preview text, the pre-header is the portion of the email body shown under the subject line. Like the subject line, the pre-header is visible even before the recipient opens the email. Make a mistake here, and you may have lost the email open, and possibly the customer. AWeber recommends requesting action and using the Fear-Of-Missing-Out (FOMO) strategy to make your pre-header text as catchy as possible.
BE CREATIVE WITH CTAs
On this, the first advice is to always have one. Whenever you send an email without a CTA (call to action), you’re shutting the majority of the recipients out — they won’t know what you expect them to do. Also, for purposes of clarity, have one primary CTA per email. If you have another critical CTA, you should write a separate email for it. When it comes to quality, shorter, more concise CTAs generally perform better. Be sure to keep the context in mind. The CTA has to blend in with the rest of the email.
TEST, TEST, TEST
No email campaign is perfect. Even when half of your recipients are already returning customers, there’s always room for improvement. Testing will help you get more out of your campaign. A/B testing (also known as split testing) is particularly eye-opening. It will help you discover what’s working and what’s not. Some of the elements of an email that you can split test include; subject lines, CTAs, and send times. For the best results, the Search Engine Journal says you should ignore your gut feelings. Instead, base your tests on hard data collected from the campaign.
IT CAN TAKE TIME
The most important thing any email marketer should know, however, is that success doesn’t come overnight. It comes from persistence and consistency. Begin to implement the five tips above, yes. But, more importantly, don’t give up at the earliest sign of trouble.
