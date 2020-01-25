MIKE GINGERICH: Should your business be using a chatbot?

Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Intermittent snow or snow showers becoming steadier late in the day. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers will become more widely scattered later on. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.