Video is performing great on websites and in social media marketing these days. However, it can take time and be a challenge to produce new video regularly. One way to overcome this is to repurpose or adjust and edit existing videos. Repurposing your videos can be a great way to fill gaps in your content marketing strategy and generate new content. All you have to do is identify the critical points in the videos and present them to your audience in alternative content forms that make sense on those social media platforms.
And, guess what – it’s a simple and fairly easy process. Let’s dive into the possibilities!
You can repurpose any video in three simple steps.
Document the pillar content
Documentation means creating pillar content. Also known as cornerstone content, pillar content is a substantive and informative piece of content on a specific topic or theme that can be broken down into numerous smaller pieces. Another way to define it is as “the chief resource from which other pieces of content are drawn”.
The easiest way to document a video is to write an article that captures everything in that video. Don’t confuse this with transcription. Transcription is a great way to repurpose videos. But, a transcript isn’t necessarily pillar-content.
Among other things, pillar blog content must include all your keywords and explain anything where confusions may arise. Experts recommend writing a minimum of 600 words.
Create Content
This is where the real magic happens. Now that you have the pillar content, you can use it to create other short-form content pieces. The following are a few examples of short-form content you can create from the original video and newly-created pillar content;
Transcriptions: As already mentioned, one of the very first ways to repurpose your video is to transcribe it. Not everyone waits for a video to play to the end, especially if it’s a long video. A transcription would allow those in a hurry to skim through your points in a few seconds.
Blogs: This is where the pillar content comes in handy. You can write multiple blog posts from just one video. First you need to identify the key talking points, that’s what the pillar content will give you.
Infographics: Aside from blog posts, you can also use the pillar content to create insightful infographics.
Podcasts: If you have educational videos, you can turn them into a podcast. There were 57 million podcast listeners in the US in 2017 alone, so the market shouldn’t be a problem. If need be, alter the content of the video episodes to fit your podcast.
Social media teasers: Here, you cut some parts of the video and combine them to create a 10-30 second attention-grabbing teaser, which you can share on your Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram accounts.
Other options: You can also create GIFs, photos, and clips from your video, and even send the video as an email to your contact list.
Distribute the Content
Once you have both the pillar content and short-form pieces, the next step is to distribute them strategically.
There are three main content distribution channels; owned, paid, and earned. Owned channels are the channels that you control; channels that are not subject to the rules of other people. Examples here include websites, blogs, and social media platforms. Paid channels, meanwhile, are those you have to pay to use. Examples of paid media include display ads, paid influencers, and paid promotions.
Finally, a content channel is said to be earned if customers become distributors. When loyal customers start sharing your messages on social media and their blogs/websites, for example, you have “earned” a new content distribution channel. Content marketers should aim to make use of all three content distribution channels.
Now, Your Turn!
Remember that the repurposing process never ends. Even the short-form content can be repurposed several times down the line as you seek to get your marketing messages to every corner of the world.
