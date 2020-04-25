When you create your website, customer experience should be your primary focus during the development process. When your website is running, you need to be able to track customer behavior. Gaining an understanding of the customer journey will help you update your website accordingly to increase your profits. Here are some of the ways your website can guide the customer journey.
BACKLINKS AND KEYWORD RESEARCH
There are many ways people can learn about your brand. From seeing a car with your company logo on it, to finding you on social media platforms. To ensure you use your online platforms to the fullest, you need to leave backlinks on these sites. The links will then lead potential customers straight to your website for more information.
Additionally, you need to conduct keyword research to rank higher on search engines. Devote yourself to finding out the most searched for keywords in your industry. Feature these keywords on your website in order to create an optimized website. This will generate more traffic to your site.
However, to improve the customer experience, you need to be ready for all of the traffic that will soon be streaming to your site. Design a home page that welcomes your customers and promises to address their needs. Include a call-to-action on your home page to prompt prospects to take action. This can be in the form of a signup form, a free trial or free newsletter.
BUILD TRUST
After you have managed to get traffic to your website, you need to build trust. This is one of the most challenging steps in the customer’s journey on your website. Some of the trust-building elements you should try to incorporate on your website include case studies and testimonials. Create informative blogs, videos, and podcasts, so the target audience can learn more about you and what you offer. Additionally, try using hub pages to consolidate all your content on to a single page.
These tools will help you to connect to your prospects as they begin to compare their needs to those of your existing customers. Bear in mind that all these trust-building elements should have a call-to-action like a free consultation or a signup form for a newsletter. These all-to-actions will prompt your prospects to make the next crucial move - a purchase.
MAKE IT EASY TO BUY
After you have won over your customers, you can quickly lose them if you have a complicated purchase procedure. Customers do not like long payment processes that require them to fill in additional information. If you have an e-commerce site, make the process of adding items to the cart and purchasing as straightforward as possible. If you are dealing with a service, ensure that the signup forms are simple. You want prospects to easily be able to book an appointment. Include hints on how candidates can complete purchases quickly.
RETAIN CUSTOMERS
Through your website, you can turn one-time customers into loyal clients and also have them refer other prospects to your brand. First, by having pages with related products and services, you are opening up your clients to extensive purchasing possibilities. This will help retain them. Having a CRM tool that tracks the purchases of your existing clients will assist you to inform them of related products and services through email campaigns.
To gain referrals, you should include forms that prompt customers to discuss their experiences and provide their feedback on your products and services. When such feedback forms are linked to your social media profiles, you will be able to use these to draw the attention of prospects. Do not forget to solicit referrals from your satisfied clients.
SUMMING IT UP
Your website is a crucial tool you can use to guide your customer's journey and boost your sales. With the right approach, you can use your website to increase customer loyalty and attract prospects. The above steps provide basic strategies for guiding your customer's journey once they land on your website.
Mike Gingerich is president of Digital Hill Multimedia (www.DigitalHill.com), a Goshen, Ind. web design, web software and social media marketing firm. He is also a consultant and author of the book, Game Plan for Social Media Lead Generation. Find out more at www.MikeGingerich.com/book.
